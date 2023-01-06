ROCHESTER − Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student.

Benjamin Kable, 22, from Shelby Township, was a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township, at about 5:49 a.m. Sunday and was hit by a vehicle traveling on Rochester Road, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The driver fled and Kable was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies do not know whether Kable was walking or standing in the southbound lane when he was struck. Police continue searching for the driver of the vehicle.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported that deputies had seized a white BMW 3-series sedan not far from the scene they believe was involved in the crash. Deputies also have identified a person of interest, but no arrests had been made as of Thursday and the investigation is ongoing, according to a press release.

Investigators had described the suspected driver as a woman in her mid-30s.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a citizen provided crucial information that led to authorities to the vehicle and person of interest.

“I knew the community would do everything they could to help us locate the driver involved in this tragic death,” he said in a press release. “We greatly appreciate when people step up and I am optimistic that we are headed down the right path.”

Kable, known as Ben or “BK,” according to his obituary , was a 2018 graduate of Rochester High School. He was studying electrical engineering at MSU and had grown passionate for home forging or blacksmithing.

A memorial service was scheduled for Friday at Kensington Church in Troy.

Contact Mark Johnson at majohnson2@lsj.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ByMarkJohnson .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State University student killed in hit-and-run crash near Rochester