Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) where we have detected an approximate $129.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.0% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 416,002,500 to 420,052,500). Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in trading today Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) is down about 1.6%, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) is off about 0.6%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the GDX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of GDX, versus its 200 day moving average:

6 HOURS AGO