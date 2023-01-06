Read full article on original website
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
SPXU: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (Symbol: SPXU) where we have detected an approximate $86.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 74,247,350 to 79,747,350). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXU, versus its 200 day moving average:
TMF, KJAN: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 7,350,000 units, or a 7.8% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with...
Gold Miners ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) where we have detected an approximate $129.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.0% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 416,002,500 to 420,052,500). Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in trading today Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) is down about 1.6%, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) is off about 0.6%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the GDX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of GDX, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Michelin (MGDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Yeti (YETI) and Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
The EV Revolution Could Surprisingly Benefit Vulcan Materials Stock (NYSE:VMC)
Logically, investors interested in profiting off the global electric vehicle rollout should consider focusing on the most viable EV stocks. However, a possibly safer and more reliable approach may be to consider critical infrastructure companies like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). A major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, Vulcan will likely rise in relevance. Therefore, advocates of the EV industry should strongly consider VMC stock.
IWM, TSLI: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 9,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Halozyme Therapeutics is down about 10.1%, and Inspire Medical Systems is higher by about 0.6%.
Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Discover (DFS) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Down -48.67% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 48.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2023: ARBK,GLXY.TO,UE,AJG,FFIN,IBTX
Financial stocks extended their earlier advance Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% in late trade while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 3.3%. Bitcoin was...
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.85% year-to-date. Federal Realty Investment Trust, meanwhile, is up 3.71% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is up 7.91% year-to-date.
Strength Seen in Shake Shack (SHAK): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Shake Shack (SHAK) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $51.09. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Shake Shack appreciated...
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Scores a "Perfect 10" Smart Score
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, which implies that the stock has the potential to beat the benchmark index. The Smart Score tool considers eight different factors, including analyst rating, technical analysis, and insider activity, among others, before assigning a score to the stock.
