Canton, OH

Canton man pleads guilty in Deladea Grant's death, to spend 13 years in prison

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Repository
 5 days ago

CANTON ‒ A city man will spend 13 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to killing 28-year-old Deladea Grant.

JaJuan Turner, 24, was facing a felony murder charge for Grant's Aug. 19, 2021, shooting death in a home in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE.

As part of a plea agreement, Turner pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification. He was set to go to trial in February.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer sentenced Turner to 10 to 15 years in prison on the first count and the mandatory three years for the gun specification. The charges are to be served consecutively.

Motocycle crash: Mystery solved? Canton police have person of interest in missing motorcyclist case

According to police, Grant was shot multiple times. When investigators arrived, they found Turner inside the home after a woman called to report the shooting. Grant was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman, Brittany Mitchell, 29, was later arrested on a felony evidence tampering charge. She was accused of hiding a bloody handgun in a tote in her bedroom, according to court records.

Mitchell was convicted in November 2021 of a reduced charge of misdemeanor obstructing official business and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which were suspended.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Turner in February 2022 on a warrant at the Wayne County Jail in Detroit.  He was returned to Stark County and was indicted April 21.

A message was left with Turner's Detroit-based lawyer, Jeremy Bowie.

