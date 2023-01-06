ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death by Gadsden officer; state authorities to investigate

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by Gadsden police early Friday morning, according to Capt. Wayne Keener, who heads the GPD Professional Standards Division.

Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene on Hinsdale Avenue.

Keener said no further information is available.

Typically, when officers are involved in a shooting incident, another agency, often the SBI, is called in to investigate, then turns its findings over to local prosecutors.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to Keener.

