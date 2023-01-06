Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
NPR
After 2 years of controversy, the Golden Globe Awards were back on TV
After two years of controversy, the Golden Globes ceremony was back on television last night. NPR's Mandalit del Barco was there on the red carpet and backstage. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: This year's Golden Globes emcee, Jerrod Carmichael, wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
Middle age 'is a force you cannot fight,' warns 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' author
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The series "Fleishman Is In Trouble" was adapted by our guest, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, from her novel of the same name. The complete season is now streaming on Hulu. Brodesser-Akner is also known for her celebrity profiles in GQ and The New York Times, where she's a staff writer for the magazine. She spoke with our guest interviewer, Tonya Mosley, host of the podcast Truth be Told.
NPR
Encore: Michelle Yeoh finds beauty in the ordinary in 'Everything Everywhere'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with actress Michelle Yeoh about her leading role in the sci-fi action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.
NPR
Kashana Cauley writes about the unexplored perspective of Black survivalists
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author Kashana Cauley about her debut novel The Survivalists and putting her comedy background to work in writing about the unexplored perspective of Black survivalism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. What could set an accomplished comedy writer and former lawyer down a path to writing about preparing...
NPR
Planet Money Movie Club: It's a Wonderful Life
Welcome to the Planet Money Movie Club, a regular series from Planet Money+ in which we watch an economics-related movie and discuss! On today's episode, Kenny Malone, Wailin Wong, and Willa Rubin watch Frank Capra's 1946 classic 'It's A Wonderful Life.' They discuss CPI adjustments, how a copyright lapse helped make the film more popular, and what exactly a 'Building and Loan' is.
NPR
Wheatie Mattiasich, 'This Way'
Wheatie Mattiasich's dreamy, eerie music could fill a forest cathedral. Old Glow — her new album made with collaborator Stephen Santillan — drenches dulcimer, guitar, keyboard and harmonium in cotton clouds of cozy reverb. It's not quite shoegaze or dreamy pop, but weaves its ballads similarly, through cable-knit stitches of sound.
