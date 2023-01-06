Read full article on original website
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Refused to Cover The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz thought about covering The Beatles' "Revolution 9" but ultimately decided against it for one reason.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Was Inspired by Mean Teachers
Paul McCartney compared one song from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' to the music of Chuck Berry.
guitar.com
John Lennon’s former PA on Beatles songwriting rivalry: “It bugged [John] that Paul could write those sweet melodies like Yesterday and Hey Jude”
Dan Richter, John Lennon’s former assistant, has suggested that the musician was ‘bugged’ by the songwriting talents of Paul McCartney. Speaking with The Telegraph during an interview on Wednesday, Dan Richter shed light on what it was like working for John Lennon. “It bugged him that Paul...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Why Slipknot Bassist V-Man Knew His Distinguishing Tattoos Would Reveal His Identity
To varying degrees – and among other reasons – each member of Slipknot uses his mask(s) to hide who he really is. According to bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella, however, that’s not always a foolproof tactic, as his unique tattoos inevitably gave away his identity prior to the release of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.
The greatest Slayer songs ever, picked by Corey Taylor, Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Dani Filth and more
Metal's all-star players pick the Slayer songs that changed metal
NME
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
