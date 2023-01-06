Bills HC Sean McDermott Thanks Pat Narduzzi for Damar Hamlin Relationship

The Pitt Panthers head coach described exactly who Damar Hamlin is.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have been heavily involved in the prayer and support of their former defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 17. Since, Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and as good news continues to be provided, the relationship of Hamlin and the Panthers continue to be shown.

Hamlin addressed the team during their meeting on Friday, speaking for the first time since the incident. He awoke just yesterday and removed the breathing tube last night, breathing on his own for the first time since collapsing on the field.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media after Hamlin's FaceTime to provide some detail on what happened in the room. During his press conference, McDermott spoke highly of Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi and the relationship he has with Hamlin.

"Having said that Pat Narduzzi and I have a relationship. And when he says certain things about a player, I have a great amount of trust and respect for Pat, so I know that they're true," McDermott said. "And the person that, certainly the player that Pat was describing to me, but the person he was describing has was very accurate in terms of who Damar is as a person. And I just can't thank him enough for him really beginning this relationship for me personally with Damar."

Narduzzi sent a message the day after the incident and has been in contact with a number of former and current players who know Hamlin. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said during his weekly press conference that he's been in constant contact with Narduzzi as a hub of communication on how things were progressing.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors said there's still a long road for recovery ahead of Hamlin, but the positive signs have been nothing short of amazing.

