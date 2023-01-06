ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Panthers

Bills HC Sean McDermott Thanks Pat Narduzzi for Damar Hamlin Relationship

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Snk3_0k5oe2Hq00

The Pitt Panthers head coach described exactly who Damar Hamlin is.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have been heavily involved in the prayer and support of their former defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 17. Since, Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and as good news continues to be provided, the relationship of Hamlin and the Panthers continue to be shown.

Hamlin addressed the team during their meeting on Friday, speaking for the first time since the incident. He awoke just yesterday and removed the breathing tube last night, breathing on his own for the first time since collapsing on the field.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media after Hamlin's FaceTime to provide some detail on what happened in the room. During his press conference, McDermott spoke highly of Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi and the relationship he has with Hamlin.

"Having said that Pat Narduzzi and I have a relationship. And when he says certain things about a player, I have a great amount of trust and respect for Pat, so I know that they're true," McDermott said. "And the person that, certainly the player that Pat was describing to me, but the person he was describing has was very accurate in terms of who Damar is as a person. And I just can't thank him enough for him really beginning this relationship for me personally with Damar."

Narduzzi sent a message the day after the incident and has been in contact with a number of former and current players who know Hamlin. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said during his weekly press conference that he's been in constant contact with Narduzzi as a hub of communication on how things were progressing.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors said there's still a long road for recovery ahead of Hamlin, but the positive signs have been nothing short of amazing.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Damar Hamlin Breathing on Own, Talking to Teammates

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Takes Massive Step Forward in Recovery

Former Pitt, Aliquippa CB Darelle Revis Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Pitt Sets School Milestones by Beating Virginia

Bills Provide Positive Update on Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin

Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball

Pitt HC Jeff Capel, Virginia HC Tony Bennett Share Friendship Beyond the Court

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’

In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football.  Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin Unveils ‘Did We Win?’ Shirt With Proceeds Going to First Responders

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin unveiled a new t-shirt moments after his team defeated the New England Patriots, 35-23, in Week 18 Sunday. The t-shirt, available in black and white, reads “Did We Win?” — the first thing Hamlin asked when he awoke in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest six days ago during “Monday Night Football.” Proceeds of the shirt go to first responders and the hospital’s trauma center.
Outsider.com

Josh Allen Got Emotional Over Bills Opening Kickoff Touchdown Return

During the Bills game on NFL Sunday, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It made Josh Allen a bit emotional. Watching his team put together such an amazing play just days after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback watched from the sideline...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
The Hill

Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.  “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted on Sunday. “I want to give back an ounce…
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says

(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
942
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy