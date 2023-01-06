ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Grovetown High School closed after fire Friday morning

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
Fire crews responded to Grovetown High School Friday morning after a car battery caused a fire in the automotive lab.

The fire, which was contained to the 500 wing of the school, began before students or staff entered the building, according to a news release from the school.

Crews have cleared the building and no structural damage was reported, according to the release.

While firefighters have deemed the building safe to occupy, the entire 500 wing will be closed until the smell of smoke dissipates and students will be relocated to another area of the building for class.

The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

