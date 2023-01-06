Randolph County man says he was coerced into molesting confession

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County man imprisoned for child molesting convictions contends he was coerced into confessing to crimes he didn't commit.

William D. Brandenburg, now 33, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March 2021 after he pleaded guilty to six counts of molesting. He had been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing two girls, both described as preschoolers in police reports.

Union City police also said they found "multiple forms of child pornography" on Brandenburg's cellphone when he was arrested in May 2020.

In a petition for post-conviction relief filed recently in Randolph Circuit Court, Brandenburg said he "confessed to false allegations that I did not commit because the police made me believe I was going to get help and go to the state hospital."

The Union City man also said his public defender "didn't serve me as well as he could have."

Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney asked the state public defender's office to represent Brandenburg in his post-conviction-relief efforts.

Brandenburg is incarcerated at the New Castle Correctional Facility. His projected release date, according to a state Department of Correction website, is in May 2038.

He is also serving a four-year sentence, imposed in 2022, when he was convicted of human sexual trafficking.

In that case, he was accused of persuading a victim to engage in sex acts "for forgiveness of a gambling debt."

The Union City man has also been convicted of battering a 4-year-old girl and cruelty to an animal.

