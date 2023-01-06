'Love you boys': Damar Hamlin speaks to his Buffalo Bills teammates

ORCHARD PARK — When the Buffalo Bills walked into the main meeting room at the team facility Friday morning, coach Sean McDermott had a surprise for them.

After they had settled into their seats, McDermott directed their attention to the big screen at the front of the room and suddenly, via Zoom, there was Damar Hamlin from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, with his breathing tube removed, smiling that big smile of his having taken yet another huge step in his long road to recovery.

McDermott recounted the scene to reporters Friday and he said the call was brief, but Hamlin passed along three heart-felt words: “Love you boys.”

“Yeah, probably won’t be able to do it justice, honestly, with words,” he said when asked to describe what it was like in the room when Hamlin’s face appeared on the screen. “Amazing, touching, to see Damar, No. 1 through my own eyes. I know that’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see I guess. And then to watch the reaction in the room with the players and the staff and the team. They didn’t know that we were going to do that, we wanted to make sure that that was actually going to be able to happen with Damar’s medical schedule there.

“When I said that we had a treat in store, you could see the look in their eyes in anticipation of what was probably coming. And then to get the Zoom and when he came on the screen … to see the player’s reaction, they stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things to him and it was a pretty cool exchange for a few seconds there.”

Hamlin had been able to write a couple thoughts since he woke up from induced sedation Wednesday night, but this was a different level of communication, and he also added a few hand signals to the mix.

“He made hand signals, hand gestures,” McDermott said. “The thing that makes me laugh is he did this to the guys right away, he kind of flexed, and he’s just got some staple things that they know him for and that he does. He made the heart symbol, probably more than anything. Then he gave them a thumbs up. Then somewhere in the midst of that, and it was a little bit hard to hear, he said ‘love you boys’ and of course that got the guys.”

General manager Brandon Beane and head trainer Nate Breske had been in Cincinnati to be with Hamlin and his family, but they returned Thursday night, leaving only assistant trainer Tabani Richards to be with Hamlin. It was Richards who facilitated the Zoom call.

Beane was also in the meeting room Friday, and he said, “Today in that team meeting, man, the hair on the back of my neck stood up when he said ‘love you boys.’ The room went nuts. It was awesome.”

Beane spoke for more than 40 minutes via Zoom to reporters Friday and he filled in many details from the four days since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday night. The decision was made that night that he, Breske and Richards would stay behind while McDermott and the rest of the team went back to Buffalo.

“As we were dealing with this in minutes, trying to make these decisions, we decided (McDermott) needs to lead these coaches and this team and help these guys get through back here (in Buffalo) because we don’t know how long this is going to be,” Beane said. “And we may have a game, which we do, to prepare for.

“So we divided it up and I said, ‘Let me stay here, let me support here, we’ll work this out.’ And that’s why I love Sean. We were able to work this through and he did a great job there.”

Beane recalled some tense moments as well as some lighter moments as he stood vigil with Hamlin’s parents, Mario and Nina, as well as other family members.

“Just being near them these last few days, they should put a handbook together of how to deal with a life threatening situation with your child,” Beane said. “I was in awe just watching their strength through such difficult up and down moments. It was a pleasure to be a part of and see how they handled it. I don’t believe I would have handled it with the same strength if that was my son.”

One of the most enjoyable things that happened was Richards keeping tabs on the money that was pouring into Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation which was set up to donate toys to children in the Pittsburgh area where Hamlin grew up. Nearly $8 million has been donated since Monday night.

“Tabani was keeping up with that and he was like, ‘Hey, man, he’s at three-point (million) this, he’s at 4.1, and we were laughing with his mom; you try to have some laughable moments in there,” Beane said. “And she’s like, ‘He just wanted $2,500 for this thing.’ Some of the toys he bought (in the past), there was always like some disagreements with which child gets this toy and that one and I was like, ‘You’re gonna be passing out cars next year, not toys.’”

Beane could not speak highly enough of the medical team that cared for Hamlin. He spent the first six minutes of his Zoom call thanking countless people, from as high up as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (who called every day) to the Bengals physicians, their on-field medical staff, the paramedics, and then everyone at the hospital that helped to get Hamlin to the point he was Friday, telling his teammates he loved them.

“There’s a lot of people that did a lot of great things for Damar, a lot of heroes,” he said. “We look at sports and we all have heroes on the field, but there’s so many people that saved this young man’s life and I just want to make sure they get recognized.

“Just so impressed with the medical team. Yes, they’re medical people but they’re bedside manner, their care, hugging us and seeing tears out of their eyes. I mean, there’s going to be a huge party when Damar gets out of there and that’s the only part I’m sad about, that I’m not gonna be able to see him walk out of there, but I’m gonna be thrilled when we get him back here.”

This has been a tremendously difficult season for the Bills in terms of what the team - and the Buffalo region - has faced. The Tops Massacre ; two deadly and historic blizzards, one of which forced a home game to be moved ; the medical issue suffered by team co-owner Kim Pegula; Dawson Knox’s brother passing away; the Matt Araiza situation ; a multitude of injuries that has depleted the roster; and now nearly losing a teammate.

So many teams might have crumbled under the weight of all that adversity, but the Bills have persevered in a most incredible way.

“I’ll probably get emotional if I talk too much about it, but I’m so proud of our organization, our team, just so many people the way we’ve dealt with so much this year,” Beane said. “Definitely not the way you draw it up. I don’t know what’s gonna happen the rest of season on the field, I really don’t. This is a group of winners, and I will forever remember this team, this season, the moments of it.

“I’m still hopefully optimistic that we can make a run, but I don’t know if there’s ever a team I’ll be more proud of than this. For all it has been dealt, and we’re still sitting here with all this at 12-3 and a chance to still do something. I can talk for hours how proud I am.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 'Love you boys': Damar Hamlin speaks to his Buffalo Bills teammates