New York State

How to take your career to the next level in the new year

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

How to take your career to the next level 04:37

NEW YORK -- It's a new year, which means new goals.

One you may have set for yourself is finding a new job, or taking your current career to the next level.

Stephanie Heath, a world-renowned career coach and founder of Soul Work and Six Figures, sat down with CBS2's Cindy to talk about career planning for the year ahead.

She covered everything from advocating for a raise to interviewing for a new role, plus some best practices you can use year round.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

New York City, NY
