National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Aiken County

The National Weather Service in Columbia on Thursday surveyed storm damage in Aiken County, confirming a tornado touched down in Wagener during Wednesday's storm.

The weather service confirmed an ED-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph touched down south of Wagener. No fatalities were reported.

In Hephzibah, there were multiple downed trees reported along Winter Avenue and near Highway 25. The weather service confirmed an expansive downburst of wind in northern Burke County, but has not yet confirmed any tornadoes.

Storm hits Burke County'I was so scared': Severe storm downs trees, powerlines in the CSRA

Steakhouse threatsAugusta man charged with threatening family at local steakhouse while armed with rifle