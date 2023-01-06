ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore head lineup for Cardinals Caravan event in Evansville

By Staff report
 5 days ago
The Cardinals Caravan, a wintertime tradition that takes St. Louis baseball players, alumni and broadcasters around the Midwest, has set its date for an Evansville appearance.

The caravan will stop in Evansville on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the CK Newsome Center at the corner of Walnut Street and Heidelbach Avenue. Start time is listed as 6 p.m.

There are six different "caravans" for the program, each featuring different personnel. Scheduled to appear in Evansville are: current players Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore and James Naile; former players Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson; and broadcaster Matt Pauley.

Kids 15 and under can get an autograph from each current and former player.

