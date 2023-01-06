Read full article on original website
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
Strikes to go ahead – but ministers’ willingness to talk is a sign of progress
At the end of talks over next year’s pay deal for NHS workers, which broke up without resolution on Monday, union negotiators told Steve Barclay: “You know we’re going ahead with strikes?” One of those in the room said the health secretary shrugged his shoulders in resignation. “I accept that,” he told them.
Blackheath homes flooded after water main bursts
Six properties have been flooded and several roads closed after a water main burst in south-east London. People were evacuated from six basement flats in Meadowcourt Road and Eltham Road in Blackheath after they were flooded to a depth of about 20cm. Other homes in the area have been left...
Nigerian schools: Flogged for speaking my mother tongue
Nigeria says it wants primary school teachers to conduct lessons in local languages instead of English, which is currently used. But how practical is that in a country where more than 600 different tongues are spoken?. Kareem Abiodun Habeebullah, whose mother tongue is Yoruba, was just a secondary school student...
Mark Cavendish 'threatened with Rambo knife' at Essex home
A masked intruder dragged the elite cyclist Mark Cavendish by his feet and held a "Rambo-style" knife to his throat, his wife has told a trial. Prosecutors have said men in balaclavas broke into the family home in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021. Two suspects deny two counts of...
Cornwall space launch viewing information released
Information about how people can watch the first orbital space launch from the UK has been released. The Start Me Up mission will be livestreamed on Virgin Orbit's YouTube channel from 21:00 GMT on Monday. All tickets for the viewing area at Cornwall Airport Newquay were snapped up shortly after...
Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan
Prince Harry has said he was "bigoted" before meeting Meghan Markle, in an interview with US broadcaster CBS. He also said he was "naive" about how her ethnicity would affect media coverage of their relationship. In a new book, Harry also expressed regret at calling a South Asian cadet a...
Britishvolt in talks to secure Northumberland gigafactory
UK battery firm Britishvolt is in talks over a possible sale that could secure the future of a Northumberland factory. The firm has been developing plans to build a £3.8bn plant producing batteries for electric vehicles in Cambois. But it has already come close to collapse and been forced...
NHS crisis: Rishi Sunak knows he will be judged on fixing its problems
With timing that Labour is gleefully pointing out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to sort out the NHS came on the anniversary of a different vow from one of his predecessors. The Conservative leader then was David Cameron who promised in 2010 that he would sort out the nation's finances,...
Gridlock as record number of ambulances queue at A&E in England
The extent of the gridlock in hospitals over Christmas has been revealed, with data in England showing record numbers of ambulances delayed dropping off patients at A&E. More than 40% of crews were forced to wait at least half an hour to hand over patients in the week up to 1 January.
Birmingham council defends dozens of bollards on pavement
A council has defended installing dozens of bollards on a pavement saying they were needed to tackle inconsiderate parking outside a school. Birmingham City Council put up more than 50 black and yellow bollards along a short stretch of the Bristol Road South, Longbridge. Critics have described the site as...
Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Harry's Taliban claims' and 'Chinese spy fears'
Many of Saturday's papers focus on what the Daily Mirror calls the "outrageous boast" of Prince Harry about having killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The Mirror says he's been "savaged" by Army heroes for the claim. The Daily Mail says it's unleashed "global fury" and shows "extraordinary recklessness" which Andrew Neil suggests in his column will cause long-term damage from which the prince will likely never recover.
UK becoming less attractive for investment, manufacturers warn
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain has become less competitive and less attractive to foreign investors as a result of soaring energy costs and recent political turmoil, manufacturers said in an industry survey released on Monday.
Edinburgh 24-17 Zebre Parma: Late Harrison try secures Edinburgh nervy victory
Tries: Shiel, Blain, Boyle, Harrison; Cons: Kinghorn 2. Edinburgh survived a major scare to claim a bonus-point victory over bottom side Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship. First-half tries from Charlie Shiel and Jack Blain saw the home side go in 10-0 up at the break. A brace of...
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy
Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
Wolverhampton's night-time safe haven scheme set to expand
A weekend scheme to keep city centre visitors safe at night is set to be extended. The Late Night Safe Haven, in Wolverhampton, was introduced in 2021 after a trial and operates from a trailer in Queen Square. The scheme offers medical help and somewhere for people to wait for...
NI health crisis: SDLP's Karen McKevitt says politicians are to blame for chaos
Politicians are responsible for the chaos happening inside hospitals, a former SDLP assembly member has said. Karen McKevitt was speaking after seeing the crisis up close during four days in Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital, where she was treated for pneumonia. All politicians, including herself and her party, have let health...
The Suffolk manor house where 60 people live together
A group of 60 people who live together in a large house say they are thriving during the cost-of-living crisis. The Old Hall community share a former friary in East Bergholt, Suffolk, where they live off 65 acres (26 hectares) of land. They are working towards self-sufficiency in energy and...
