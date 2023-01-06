Many of Saturday's papers focus on what the Daily Mirror calls the "outrageous boast" of Prince Harry about having killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The Mirror says he's been "savaged" by Army heroes for the claim. The Daily Mail says it's unleashed "global fury" and shows "extraordinary recklessness" which Andrew Neil suggests in his column will cause long-term damage from which the prince will likely never recover.

