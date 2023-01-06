HUNTSVILLE – The Dog Ball, one of the area’s most unique, even if tongue-in-cheek, fundraising events, soon will return with a night devoted to man’s best friend. Complete with a catwalk (uh, make that a ‘runway’) for its stars, The Dog Ball is the major, annual fundraiser for Greater Huntsville Humane Society. The light-hearted event targets a serious cause – needed benefits for the Humane Society’s animal shelter that will help in alleviating expenses associated with care for in-need animals.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO