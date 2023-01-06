Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Car Runs Over, Bursts Water Supply Line During House Fire Battle in Norwalk (CT)
Firefighters with the Norwalk Fire Department ran into trouble while battling a house fire Saturday night when a car ran over and burst their water supply line, wfsb.com reported. They also encountered difficulties due to the long distance from the hydrant to the fire, the report said. Firefighters were still...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Semmes (AL) Fire Rescue Dedicates New $600K Fire Engine
The Semmes Fire Rescue Department held a special ceremony Thursday as it put its new fire engine into service, Fox10tv.com reported. The new truck was dedicated with a push-in ceremony, a long tradition of the fire service. The community came together to help welcome Engine-1 to the fire department fleet,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cowlitz County (WA) Gives Toutle Fire $216K to Help Equip Volunteers, New Staff
After voters passed a levy lid lift to fund 24/7 medically trained staff in August, Toutle Fire and Rescue is getting money from Cowlitz County to help equip volunteers and its new staff, tdn.com reported. On January 3, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved an agreement for $216,000 with Cowlitz County...
Gateway residents say delay in propane refills left them in the cold
“This past Monday, they said they'll get it Wednesday. It didn't come Wednesday. They said come Thursday and it didn't come,” says Brown.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Easton (MA) Fire Truck Crashes During Emergency Call; Driver Cited with Failure to Yield
An Easton fire truck responding to an emergency call January 3 swerved into a wooded area to avoid a civilian vehicle, the Easton Fire Department said in a written statement, EnterpriseNews.com reported. On Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m., in the area of 539 Bay Road, a vehicle “failed to yield...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
2 Erie (PA) Fire Companies to Split $216K in Grant Funding
Two Erie fire companies will split $216,300 in state grant funding for new resources, ErieNewsNow.com reported. The funding includes $146,300 to Brookside Fire Company for self-contained breathing apparatus units, including 19 packs and 18 cylinders and batters, the report said. Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will receive $70,000 for training support,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dorchester County (SC) to Open 2 Fire Stations in 2023
Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year, live5news.com reported. Construction continues on a new station facing Ladson Road, which is expected to be open in May and will be home to both...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Apparatus of the Day: January 9, 2023
Rosenbauer—Royal Oak (MI) Fire Department pumper. Avenger cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; Hale DSD 1,500-gpm pump; 500-gallon polypropylene water tank; 30-gallon foam cell; FoamPro 2001 Class A foam system. Dealer: Bob Colter, Emergency Vehicles Plus, Holland, MI. PREVIOUS PHOTO OF THE DAY >>. MORE FIRE APPARATUS ARTICLES...
Farm and Dairy
A visit to Lake Moisseau with Johnny Lang
Johnny Lang, of Mogul Creek Farm, took his Farm and Dairy to visit Lake Moisseau, just outside of Waltham Quebec, Canada. Lang, who is studying to become a naturalist, was there as a student of the Black River Club, a remote fishing camp on lake Moisseau surrounded by 209,298.26 acres of boreal forest. The camp is only accessible by boat. Pictured from left to right are John Lang, Roy Lehman, Bella (white lab) Scott Borror, Zoey (black lab), Ivan Borror, Tom Borror, Lake (puppy), Brutis and Brooke, (black labs) and Adam Borror.
Comments / 0