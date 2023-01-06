Read full article on original website
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?
Advocates work to tighten Missouri's gun laws this legislative session as the shooting survivors push for change
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is roughly $6 billion that lawmakers have to work with when it comes to the Missouri budget. There are several ideas on the table from another tax cut, to teacher pay, to childcare to healthcare. One thing newly elected Speaker of the House Dean...
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
showmeprogress.com
A lifelong commitment to public service
Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
showmeinstitute.org
Breaking: The Actual Starting Teacher Salary According to DESE
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and other major media outlets in Missouri, continually claim that Missouri teachers are, on average, the lowest-paid in America. That claim is false. As the data clearly show in the National Education Association’s report, which the Post-Dispatch cites for its claim, Missouri ranks 50th. That’s 50 out of 51 because Washington, D.C. is included. Montana ranks lower than Missouri.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023
(Statewide) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 50-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating Missouri’s drought relief and response plan. The draft plan is open for public review and comment from January 9 through February 7. The summary and full plan can be found on the department’s website. The effort is designed to aid government, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.
With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution
A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot. Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat
COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri Board of Education president says rethinking four-day school weeks could be ahead
(Missourinet) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on, potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school...
KFVS12
Missouri bill aims to make school meals free
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Are too many Missouri students going hungry because they cannot afford a school lunch? It’s an issue the Missouri legislature is attempting to address in this session. “I know that if we were able to offer them free meals, then it would benefit their...
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
kwos.com
Basye’s name is not listed on sample ballot approved by Columbia’s school board
Attorneys for a former Rocheport state lawmaker say they’re prepared to seek a court order to force Columbia Public Schools (CPS) to add his name to the April school board ballot. The school board approved a sample ballot for the April election at Monday night’s meeting, but former State...
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
mycouriertribune.com
Deadline to request broadband access Jan. 13
If your residence in Missouri doesn’t have access to broadband internet, you have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. The Federal Communications Commission is currently trying to determine what areas and who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
