John Warren Elliott, 78, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott, and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended The Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of The Best Damn Band in the Land. After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO