Judy Kay Rhoades
Judy Kay Rhoades, 77, rural Wabash, died at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born March 28, 1945. She married Chauncy “Bud” Rhoades on May 1, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda...
Wawasee School Board Hears KEDCO Update For South Shore Project
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee School Corporation Board of Trustees inducted two new members and received an update from Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation on the South Shore project, south of Syracuse, at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Steven Baut, District 3, and Neil Likens, District 1, officially took their places...
Goshen Lineworker Graduates From IEC Apprenticeship Program
INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Turner, Middlebury Electric, was among the 24 lineworkers who graduated Saturday from Indiana Electric Cooperatives’ apprenticeship program, Rural Electric Apprenticeship Program. REAP is a four-year program that professionally trains apprentice lineworkers from across Indiana. Graduates complete 612 hours of classroom-related study and 8,000 hours of...
Larry Troutman — PENDING
Larry Troutman, 73, Loon Lake, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott, and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended The Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of The Best Damn Band in the Land. After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Lorrane Dennis
Lorrane Dennis, 86, Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born May 9, 1936. On April 18, 1953, she married Woodbridge Dennis. He survives along with three children, Rebecca (Gary) Edwards, Syracuse, Loretta Dennis, Elkhart and Michael (Susie) Dennis, South Bend; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth E. Walker
Ruth E. Walker, 101, Culver, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Ruth was born April 24, 1921. She married Thomas K. Walker Sr. on July 11, 1944. He preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Father Thomas K. Walker II, Plymouth; five grandchildren;...
Betty Jane Wade
Betty Jane (Carothers) Wade, 93, Plymouth, died Jan. 10, 2023, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born Jan. 31, 1929. She married James E. Wade on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet (Curt) Howard; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren,...
Julia A. Wagers
Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
Plymouth High School Educator Earns Prestigious Diamond Award
PLYMOUTH — The National Speech & Debate Association announces David McKenzie of Plymouth High School as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Award. Since 1925, the National Speech &...
LSC Shifting Work To Warsaw, Closing Two Pennsylvania Printing Plants
WARSAW — Chicago-based printing company LSC Communications, which has multiple plants in Indiana, says it is closing two of its facilities in Lancaster County, Pa. The work at those plants will be shifted to two other LSC operations, including one in Kosciusko County. The company tells Inside INdiana Business...
Pierceton Approves Fire Contract With Washington Township
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s fire department setup has changed. At its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Pierceton Town Council approved signing a sixth-month contract with Washington Township for fire coverage. Previously, the fire department was its own entity and partnered with both the town and the township.
Warsaw School Board Focuses On Teamwork During Unexpected Events
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees focused on the importance of teamwork during unexpected events at their Jan. 10 work session. At the meeting, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the board that WCS has been invited to drop the puck at St. Ignatius College Prep’s hockey game on Jan. 15. This is the team’s first competitive hockey game after a serious school bus accident in November. On the night of the accident, St. Ignatius’s team was in Warsaw to stay at a local hotel following a game in Culver when the bus they were in was hit by a semi driver.
Rex Allen Yarian — UPDATED
Rex Allen Yarian, 74, of rural Mentone, passed at 1:56 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Indiana to Donald D. and Doris M. (Robbins) Yarian. He married on Nov. 16, 1972, in Mentone, to Diana L. Melton, she survives.
Vendor Registration Deadline For Altrusa Spring Bazaar Approaching
WARSAW — Altrusa Club of Warsaw members are finalizing plans for their annual Spring Bazaar. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at First United Methodist Church Connection Campus, 1692 W. Lake St., Warsaw. Vendors are encouraged to register early to save money....
John Pippenger Jr.
John Pippenger Jr., 86, Milford, died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday evening, Jan. 8, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 19, 1936. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Joan Loucks. John is survived by his wife of almost 68 years Joan Pippenger, Milford; two children, Steve (Kitty)...
One Warsaw To Have MLK Jr. Celebration Monday
WARSAW — There will be a local community event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday set aside to remember his legacy. One Warsaw will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Courthouse Coffee on the Square, 108 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw.
Carolyn Harrell — PENDING
Carolyn Harrell, 84, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw.
Grace College Exhibits Professor Aaron Winey’s ‘FREE!’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will display the art exhibition of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art. The display, entitled “FREE!” features a progressive series of clay tablets created through experimentation in flat clay forms and ceramic glaze combinations. The exhibit will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake.
Robert C. Haywood — UPDATED
Robert Calvin Haywood, 65, “Bob” as his friends knew him, died peacefully Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. The son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Richardson) Haywood, Bob was born Nov. 6, 1957, on a small farm outside of Warsaw. He had three sisters, Judy Swanson, Rita Conley and Debbie Adams (deceased). Bob is survived by his wife Brenda (Burkhart) Haywood; son Nathan Haywood; daughter Krista Adams; daughter-in-law Trisha Haywood; son-in-law Luke Adams; and grandsons, Henry and Sawyer Haywood.
