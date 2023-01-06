ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says Mexico/Fulton areas are health deserts, with hospital closings

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) is lamenting the 2022 closing of the hospitals in rural mid-Missouri’s Fulton and Mexico. Representative Haden didn’t mince words on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the Mexico area has been taken to the cleaners by two or three companies. He says the Missouri House should consider holding hearings:
FULTON, MO
kwos.com

Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill

A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
MISSOURI STATE
The Daily Yonder

Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling

In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

A lifelong commitment to public service

Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023

(Statewide) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 50-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating Missouri’s drought relief and response plan. The draft plan is open for public review and comment from January 9 through February 7. The summary and full plan can be found on the department’s website. The effort is designed to aid government, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Santulli incident in Columbia helps prompt hazing legislation at Capitol

Legislation that’s aimed at getting medical assistance for hazing victims has been filed by a Missouri lawmaker. State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora), a Mizzou graduate, wants to ensure that a situation like Danny Santulli’s never happens again. Smith’s bill says any person who renders aid to a hazing victim or is the first to call 911 or campus security is immune from prosecution.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri marijuana companies can now deduct business expenses on state income taxes

Marijuana companies will be able to deduct business expenses on their state taxes for the first time this year, a Missouri Department of Revenue spokeswoman confirmed to The Independent.  Missourians voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018. But under federal law, growing, transporting or selling marijuana remains a crime. Because of this dynamic, marijuana companies […] The post Missouri marijuana companies can now deduct business expenses on state income taxes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees

(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...

