Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?
Advocates work to tighten Missouri's gun laws this legislative session as the shooting survivors push for change
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says Mexico/Fulton areas are health deserts, with hospital closings
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) is lamenting the 2022 closing of the hospitals in rural mid-Missouri’s Fulton and Mexico. Representative Haden didn’t mince words on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the Mexico area has been taken to the cleaners by two or three companies. He says the Missouri House should consider holding hearings:
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is roughly $6 billion that lawmakers have to work with when it comes to the Missouri budget. There are several ideas on the table from another tax cut, to teacher pay, to childcare to healthcare. One thing newly elected Speaker of the House Dean...
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
showmeprogress.com
A lifelong commitment to public service
Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023
(Statewide) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 50-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating Missouri’s drought relief and response plan. The draft plan is open for public review and comment from January 9 through February 7. The summary and full plan can be found on the department’s website. The effort is designed to aid government, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.
With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution
A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot. Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri Board of Education president says rethinking four-day school weeks could be ahead
(Missourinet) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on, potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school...
939theeagle.com
Santulli incident in Columbia helps prompt hazing legislation at Capitol
Legislation that’s aimed at getting medical assistance for hazing victims has been filed by a Missouri lawmaker. State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora), a Mizzou graduate, wants to ensure that a situation like Danny Santulli’s never happens again. Smith’s bill says any person who renders aid to a hazing victim or is the first to call 911 or campus security is immune from prosecution.
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Basye’s name is not listed on sample ballot approved by Columbia’s school board
Attorneys for a former Rocheport state lawmaker say they’re prepared to seek a court order to force Columbia Public Schools (CPS) to add his name to the April school board ballot. The school board approved a sample ballot for the April election at Monday night’s meeting, but former State...
Missouri marijuana companies can now deduct business expenses on state income taxes
Marijuana companies will be able to deduct business expenses on their state taxes for the first time this year, a Missouri Department of Revenue spokeswoman confirmed to The Independent. Missourians voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018. But under federal law, growing, transporting or selling marijuana remains a crime. Because of this dynamic, marijuana companies […] The post Missouri marijuana companies can now deduct business expenses on state income taxes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
ksmu.org
Amendment vacating some sentences for marijuana possession passed in November 2022, but what does that mean for Missouri courts?
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
New Study Shows Why People Move to Missouri & Why They Leave
Many would like to explain people moving to or leaving a state in simple terms. The truth is much more complicated and that's the case for a new study that shows why people move to Missouri and why others leave. United Van Lines just shared their 46th annual national movers...
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
Comments / 1