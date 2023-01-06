ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

KROC News

Charges Against Rochester Assault Suspect Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has been forced to dismiss the two felony charges that were filed last August against a Rochester man who was accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness. A motion filed yesterday and Olmsted County Court indicates that, after...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process

(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested after allegedly pointing realistic Airsoft gun at police, domestic assault

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a local man into custody Sunday after allegedly being threatened with a realistic-looking Airsoft gun. At about 3:24 p.m., Rochester police responded to an apartment building in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, after 9-1-1 callers allegedly reported hearing a man say “I am going to kill you” during a verbal altercation in one of the residences.
ROCHESTER, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Man charged with failure to register

A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
WINDOM, MN
KCRG.com

Decorah man arrested after alleged public intoxication, theft at Walmart

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was arrested and charged with theft, public intoxication and consumption of alcohol in a public place after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart on Saturday. Decorah police and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office were called to the scene for a report of shoplifting at...
DECORAH, IA
106.9 KROC

School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Hayfield high school principal resigns after arrest

Hayfield High School Principal Grant Klennert has resigned following his arrest last month on charges of criminal sexual conduct from incidents that allegedly occurred 20 years ago. Klennert submitted his resignation on December 23 and the school board accepted it on December 26, according to Supt. Gregg Slaathaug. He has...
HAYFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN

