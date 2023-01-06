Read full article on original website
Charges Against Rochester Assault Suspect Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has been forced to dismiss the two felony charges that were filed last August against a Rochester man who was accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness. A motion filed yesterday and Olmsted County Court indicates that, after...
Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process
(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
Rochester man arrested after allegedly pointing realistic Airsoft gun at police, domestic assault
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a local man into custody Sunday after allegedly being threatened with a realistic-looking Airsoft gun. At about 3:24 p.m., Rochester police responded to an apartment building in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, after 9-1-1 callers allegedly reported hearing a man say “I am going to kill you” during a verbal altercation in one of the residences.
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
Rochester man arrested on warrant after allegedly trying to break into three houses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested on a warrant faces further charges of obstructing the legal process and fleeing police on foot after three encounters with officers Friday. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, officers received a call to the 100 block of...
Decorah man arrested after alleged public intoxication, theft at Walmart
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was arrested and charged with theft, public intoxication and consumption of alcohol in a public place after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart on Saturday. Decorah police and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office were called to the scene for a report of shoplifting at...
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
Austin woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony attempted robbery charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who attempted to rob the Freedom gas station on 4th St. NW in Austin on the evening of February 24th, 2022 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, and time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court. 40-year-old Carlena Chavon Thomas was...
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family
A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family. Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.
Hayfield high school principal resigns after arrest
Hayfield High School Principal Grant Klennert has resigned following his arrest last month on charges of criminal sexual conduct from incidents that allegedly occurred 20 years ago. Klennert submitted his resignation on December 23 and the school board accepted it on December 26, according to Supt. Gregg Slaathaug. He has...
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
