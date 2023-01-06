(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.

