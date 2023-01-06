ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 8

Herb Young
5d ago

where these women armed? if not why didn't he take care of business? and why the hell would you leave your door unlocked?

Reply
7
Jodell Greggs
5d ago

if he met her ón Facebook blast her picture that's your information right there

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Police respond to burglary at southeast Lincoln laundromat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Laundry Land near South 48th Street and Normal Boulevard on Sunday. According to LPD, an employee found the back door of the business ajar at 7:05 a.m. The employee later found that money was missing from the business.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her sixth "Condition of the State" address Tuesday night. A Bellevue neighborhood is bonding together -- that is, over Cox cable and internet outages. Man charged for sex assault, attempted kidnapping. Updated: 4 hours ago. 22-year-old Puoch Puoch has been charged with 11 new counts...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Looters ransack Bellevue's iconic Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant

The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire. As did the pictures of Nettie’s brothers and sisters hanging on the wall and photo albums of family, friends and customers – filled with pictures of wedding receptions, graduation ceremonies, confirmation celebrations, birthday parties and more. So much more.
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe

NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
OTOE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy