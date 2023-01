Wednesday Addams doesn’t bury hatchets, she sharpens them, and she’ll be back sharper than ever now that Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for Season 2. The news is hardly a surprise; Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, even breaking some viewership records set by Stranger Things. Season 1 of the Tim Burton-produced, Jenna Ortega-starring series inspired viral dances and unblinking stares, and according to co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, they’re just getting started.

