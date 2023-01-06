Read full article on original website
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50
One person died in a crash on Highway 50 in Osage County on Thursday. The post One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Jury trial begins this week for Camden County man charged in mother’s overdose death
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
kjluradio.com
Early morning fire causes significant damage to Audrain County home
A fire causes considerable damage to a home in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Harwood Street, early Friday morning, regarding a house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a number of different rooms in the house.
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Two charged after shots fired during December party at Bur Oak Brewery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men have been charged in relation to a shots-fired call on Dec. 4 at a fraternity party at Bur Oak Brewery. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, and his twin brother Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, were each charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. A $10,000 bond is set for The post Two charged after shots fired during December party at Bur Oak Brewery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
kjluradio.com
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
kjluradio.com
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Deadly fire in central Missouri’s Mexico was set
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
