Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Astronomers May Have Solved The Mystery of The Bubbles Towering Over The Milky Way
When the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope entered low-Earth orbit in 2008, it opened our eyes to a whole new Universe of high-energy radiation. One of its more curious discoveries was the Fermi Bubbles: giant, symmetrical blobs extending above and below the galactic plane, 25,000 light-years on each side from the Milky Way's center, glowing in gamma-ray light – the highest energy wavelength ranges on the electromagnetic spectrum. Then, in 2020, an X-ray telescope named eROSITA found another surprise: even bigger bubbles extending over 45,000 light-years on each side of the galactic plane, this time emitting less energetic X-rays. Scientists have since concluded that...
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
Earth in Direct Firing Line for X-Class Solar Flare From Enormous Sunspot
The AR3182 sunspot has developed an unstable "beta-gamma-delta" field, making it more prone to spewing out violent X-class solar flares.
Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral
Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Freethink
Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more
In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
'One of the greatest damn mysteries of physics': We studied distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet
There's an awkward, irksome problem with our understanding of nature's laws that physicists have been trying to explain for decades.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Research uncovers secret that made ancient Roman concrete so durable
Scientists from a MIT, Harvard University study found the secret to what made ancient Roman concrete last thousands of years.
Futurism
NASA Discovers Precious Gemstones on Mars
Scientists believe they've discovered a cache of gemstones on the surface of Mars. No, we're not talking about diamonds — according to a study published last month in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets by a team of Arizona State University and NASA-affiliated researchers, the Red Planet's Gale Crater is teeming with opals.
TechRadar
Tentacles, black holes, and blood rain aren't what makes this baseball RPG special
The batter steps up to the plate and tensions are high. A crowd of fans looks on. The Blaseball player must contend with the scrutiny of thousands as they dig in and prepare for the first pitch. Silence falls over the stadium as the pitcher winds up their throw. The umpire stares, its gaze inscrutable. A bead of sweat trickles down the batter’s cheek as the first pitch is thrown. With deft precision, they bring the bat low.
22 of the biggest scientific discoveries of 2022
(STACKER) – The year 2022 was an exciting one for science. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope yielded two major breakthroughs: new infrared images of the universe and the first evidence of carbon dioxide outside of the solar system. The ongoing pandemic spurred the innovative development of a nasal vaccine for the latest variants of the coronavirus and […]
New NASA Photo is From 20,000 Light-Years Away, and It is Bonkers
Each photo taken by NASA scientists is more breathtaking than the last, but the latest is a true showstopper. The image shows a collection of stars glittering in the dark more than 20,000 light-years away with unbelievable clarity. Thanks to continuous advances in technology, space photography gets sharper and more...
Woman Finds Tree Covered in Star Jelly and Here’s Why It’s Miraculous
Science still can't explain this strange phenomenon.
TechRadar
I’m tired of under-baked content, Overwatch 2 needs better events
I’m stuck in the corner of an old, crumbling Greek ruin. I try to bash my keyboard and move my mouse, but it seems as if nothing will release me from the hellish torture of constantly being stunned and incapacitated by several Lucios. Even with Ramattra’s incredibly stylish Poseidon...
wegotthiscovered.com
A record-breaking war epic that fell frustratingly flat mounts a daring counteroffensive on streaming
The best war epics deftly balance stunning set pieces and immersive action sequences with a gripping narrative that plunges you right in the thick of the battle, but 2013’s Stalingrad only succeeded on the first front. Not that an apathetic shrug from critics and audiences did a thing to...
TechRadar
Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us
Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
Comments / 1