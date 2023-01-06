Read full article on original website
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
citypridemagazine.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
As LA’s COVID tenant protections expire, some fear eviction wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
californiaglobe.com
Civil Rights Corps Damaging Criminal Justice System with Meritless Lawsuits
Like many jurisdictions across the nation, Los Angeles County has a big problem with its bail system. Scores of defendants are being forced to wait far too long to make their case that they should have their bails lowered or be released through alternative means. Unfortunately, rather than looking for serious ways to remedy the situation, politics has reared its ugly head once again. The culprit this time is the Civil Rights Corps, which is attempting to get the results they want through a good old-fashioned lawsuit. The organization filed the class action case of Urquidi, et al v. Los Angeles County, et al, in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 14, 2022.
LA restaurant chain ordered to pay $1.6 million in back wages for 83 workers
The owner of a Thai restaurant chain in Los Angeles has been ordered to pay over seven figures in back wages and damages to 83 employees. On Jan. 3, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the results of an investigation into a Los Angeles restaurant chain's payment practices, recovering a total of $1,651,550 in back wages from a single owner.
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
Signs for Life community initiative aims to disassociate Compton neighborhood from gang ties
Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping a Compton neighborhood disassociate itself from any gang ties.
signalscv.com
Investigators exploring federal charges in teens’ overdose deaths
Sheriff’s Department investigations into the fentanyl-overdose deaths of a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man are both part of work that could wind up in federal court, investigators said this week. The cases of Alyssa Dies and Cameron Kouleyan were among the first incidents looked into by the Overdose...
kcrw.com
Lack of affordable housing in ‘superstar cities’ like LA exacerbate homelessness
LA’s growing homelessness crisis was the major issue in last year’s mayoral race — so much so that newly-elected Mayor Karen Bass has already declared a state of emergency, and directed local agencies to fast-track affordable housing and shelter applications. LA and other big coastal cities don’t...
JAMES DUKE MASON: Karen Bass’ mayoral debut gives mixed signals
Karen Bass was inaugurated a month ago as the first black woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles. I served as an advisor to her opponent in November’s general election, Rick Caruso. I think we all, regardless of who we supported, appreciate the historic nature of this event, and are rooting for Mayor Bass to be successful in tackling the many epically difficult and urgent problems our city faces.
precinctreporter.com
100 Black Men of OC Has New Rocket Program
Forget about sleeping late on Saturdays, the boys of 100 Black Men of Orange County wake up hours ahead of time to trek as far away as Los Angeles and Temecula to catch up around some of the highest powered careers on the planet, and beyond. But it’s the heart...
Government Technology
L.A. Housing Authority May Have Fallen Victim to Ransomware
(TNS) — The latest cyber attack on local government — nearly four months after hackers stole data from the Los Angeles Unified School District and demanded a ransom — is serving as a reminder of how critically important it is to invest in strong security measures. The...
Housing in Venice: Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass isn’t expected to formally announce exactly how she’ll house 17,000 homeless people until late March. Despite that her Inside Safe initiation had an apparent unofficial launch this week in Venice.
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
A Ride Along With the Only Rideshare Company Treating Its Drivers As Employees
Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
Group denied environmental study of mountain bungee jump site
A judge Thursday denied a legal action brought by a citizens group against Los Angeles County over the longtime operation of bungee jumping on the “Bridge to Nowhere” across the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in mountains north of Azusa, in which the petitioners argued there was an inadequate environmental assessment.
