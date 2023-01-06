ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?

On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citypridemagazine.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Civil Rights Corps Damaging Criminal Justice System with Meritless Lawsuits

Like many jurisdictions across the nation, Los Angeles County has a big problem with its bail system. Scores of defendants are being forced to wait far too long to make their case that they should have their bails lowered or be released through alternative means. Unfortunately, rather than looking for serious ways to remedy the situation, politics has reared its ugly head once again. The culprit this time is the Civil Rights Corps, which is attempting to get the results they want through a good old-fashioned lawsuit. The organization filed the class action case of Urquidi, et al v. Los Angeles County, et al, in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 14, 2022.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Investigators exploring federal charges in teens’ overdose deaths

Sheriff’s Department investigations into the fentanyl-overdose deaths of a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man are both part of work that could wind up in federal court, investigators said this week. The cases of Alyssa Dies and Cameron Kouleyan were among the first incidents looked into by the Overdose...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WEHOville.com

JAMES DUKE MASON: Karen Bass’ mayoral debut gives mixed signals

Karen Bass was inaugurated a month ago as the first black woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles. I served as an advisor to her opponent in November’s general election, Rick Caruso. I think we all, regardless of who we supported, appreciate the historic nature of this event, and are rooting for Mayor Bass to be successful in tackling the many epically difficult and urgent problems our city faces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
precinctreporter.com

100 Black Men of OC Has New Rocket Program

Forget about sleeping late on Saturdays, the boys of 100 Black Men of Orange County wake up hours ahead of time to trek as far away as Los Angeles and Temecula to catch up around some of the highest powered careers on the planet, and beyond. But it’s the heart...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

L.A. Housing Authority May Have Fallen Victim to Ransomware

(TNS) — The latest cyber attack on local government — nearly four months after hackers stole data from the Los Angeles Unified School District and demanded a ransom — is serving as a reminder of how critically important it is to invest in strong security measures. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

A Ride Along With the Only Rideshare Company Treating Its Drivers As Employees

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA

