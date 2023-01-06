Read full article on original website
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
KLFY.com
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
KLFY.com
Acadiana raises the flag on Mardi Gras season 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The 2023 Carnival season is in full swing after communities around the area celebrated the traditional flag-raising ceremonies on Friday.
That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
2023 Scott Mardi Gras Parade Route Undergoes Major Changes
The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
Dave & Buster’s Officially Coming to Lafayette
Dave & Buster's is coming to Lafayette. KTDY reported that Dave & Buster's was in the negotiation phases of opening a new location in Lafayette back on June 6, 2022. According to land reports that were published today, Friday, January 6, 2023, Dave & Buster's has officially purchased the 5 acres of land at 201 Spring Farm Road.
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date
Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors. Lotus Garden which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 137 in Lafayette, La announced earlier today that its last day will be January 11, 2023. The owners, Michael and Michelle, posted to the Lotus Garden Lafayette Facebook...
Acadiana Symphony Brings Flamenco Virtuoso to Lafayette
Lafayette is getting some top-notch performers as of late. This Sunday, January 15, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is the place to be for artist and classical and flamenco guitar virtuoso, Virginia Luque. Performing as a guest artist with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Luque's appearance is part of The...
Acadiana native featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
Heymann Performing Arts Center Says Goodbye to Ticketmaster
It has been announced that the Heymann Performing Arts Center will no longer offer tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets for events that will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center will now be offered through an online platform called Tixly. We are excited to be the first in the U.S....
The Cajun Chicken is Back, Set to Make an Appearance at Upcoming Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball Game
Louisiana athletics announced some big news earlier today that is sure to bring back feelings of pure nostalgia. The Louisiana Men’s Basketball social media accounts announced that on February 4th, a very special guest is set to make a one-night appearance. That’s right Cajun fans, The Fabulous Cajun Chicken...
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in a St. Landry Parish subdivision.
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
West Side Journal
Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn
Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
Residents concerned as neighborhood overtaken by squatters in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the […]
