LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.

