ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette

There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

2023 Scott Mardi Gras Parade Route Undergoes Major Changes

The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Dave & Buster’s Officially Coming to Lafayette

Dave & Buster's is coming to Lafayette. KTDY reported that Dave & Buster's was in the negotiation phases of opening a new location in Lafayette back on June 6, 2022. According to land reports that were published today, Friday, January 6, 2023, Dave & Buster's has officially purchased the 5 acres of land at 201 Spring Farm Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date

Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors. Lotus Garden which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 137 in Lafayette, La announced earlier today that its last day will be January 11, 2023. The owners, Michael and Michelle, posted to the Lotus Garden Lafayette Facebook...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Acadiana Symphony Brings Flamenco Virtuoso to Lafayette

Lafayette is getting some top-notch performers as of late. This Sunday, January 15, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is the place to be for artist and classical and flamenco guitar virtuoso, Virginia Luque. Performing as a guest artist with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Luque's appearance is part of The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site

The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
West Side Journal

Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn

Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
BRUSLY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
SCOTT, LA
CBS 42

Residents concerned as neighborhood overtaken by squatters in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy