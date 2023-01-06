ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Art Nite is happening this Friday in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a free hop that takes you to some great stops around De Pere and experience great artwork. Art Nite De Pere is coming up on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature several De Pere locations including:. NewARTSpace...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Make it Local: Cinder and Ash

(WFRV) – They are lightweight accessories, handcrafted in Two Rivers. Today, we welcome Cinder and Ash and creator, Minda Peterson. You can shop her products at a few upcoming events: March 26th at the OFHS Craft Show, June 10th at the Manitowoc Garden Faire, and November 11th at the Manitowoc Holiday Faire.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Blanketing Brown County gives warmth to those in need

(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege. There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council. Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill set for January 31 inside Titletown District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off. Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Genie

Meet Genie, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This active pup is looking for a family with any children over 8 years old who can give her plenty of enrichment activities and walks. Originally found as a stray back in September, this sweet girl hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help her find her match.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Your Health with Bellin: Pediatric and adolescent care

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health With Bellin, the importance of having designated pediatric and adolescent care. Pediatrician Dr. Rita Selke joined us for a discussion. The Bellin Health adolescent team is located on Redbird Circle in De Pere. Call (920) 338-6830 to make an appointment. Learn more at bellin.org/adolescent.
wearegreenbay.com

Main Street Bridge in Green Bay to close on Friday for maintenance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) for preventative maintenance activities. The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023. Officials say Dousman Street will be...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Coffee Shop Now Officially Open

“I want to thank everybody today for coming to our ribbon-cutting and being part of our first month. It’s been so fun.”. That is Aubry Hassemer, owner of the lakeshore area’s newest coffee shop called Retro Eighth, located at 8th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. Aubry and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New year, new you with help from Dr. Coussons Advanced care for Women

(WFRV) – A new year, new you. You can make it happen with the help from Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women. There are many different options to take including Aviclear, Botox, skin tightening, hair removal, facials with microdermabrasion, Mona Lisa touch and more. Dr. Coussons also offers a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FAA outage causes problems at Green Bay, Appleton airports

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive outage on Wednesday morning from the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, grounded all flights across the country for a short time. That also had a ripple effect here in northeast Wisconsin. For little Meg and her family, it was a slow start to...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc becomes a World War II Heritage City

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s an honor chosen for only 18 communities in the United States. And Manitowoc, Wisconsin is fortunate to be one of them. Not only the companies, but the people of Manitowoc had an essential contribution to a victory for the Allies in World War II, raising money through war bonds, as well as their shipbuilding.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Could Chloe be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Could Chloe be Your New Best Friend?. She is up for adoption at the Oconto Humane Society. You can make an appointment to meet Chloe by calling the Oconto Humane Society at (920) 835-1738, message them on Facebook: @ocontoareahumane, or fill out an application on their website.
OCONTO, WI

