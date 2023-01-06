Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Art Nite is happening this Friday in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a free hop that takes you to some great stops around De Pere and experience great artwork. Art Nite De Pere is coming up on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature several De Pere locations including:. NewARTSpace...
wearegreenbay.com
First deaf waitress in Door Co. details experience in the service industry
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Being a server comes with a unique set of challenges from memorizing orders to communicating clearly with customers, all while having a positive attitude. Now imagine doing that without being able to hear. Brook Black does not have to imagine. Originally from Fond du...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Make it Local: Cinder and Ash
(WFRV) – They are lightweight accessories, handcrafted in Two Rivers. Today, we welcome Cinder and Ash and creator, Minda Peterson. You can shop her products at a few upcoming events: March 26th at the OFHS Craft Show, June 10th at the Manitowoc Garden Faire, and November 11th at the Manitowoc Holiday Faire.
wearegreenbay.com
Blanketing Brown County gives warmth to those in need
(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege. There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council. Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for...
wearegreenbay.com
Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill set for January 31 inside Titletown District
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off. Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Genie
Meet Genie, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This active pup is looking for a family with any children over 8 years old who can give her plenty of enrichment activities and walks. Originally found as a stray back in September, this sweet girl hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help her find her match.
wearegreenbay.com
Your Health with Bellin: Pediatric and adolescent care
(WFRV) – Today in Your Health With Bellin, the importance of having designated pediatric and adolescent care. Pediatrician Dr. Rita Selke joined us for a discussion. The Bellin Health adolescent team is located on Redbird Circle in De Pere. Call (920) 338-6830 to make an appointment. Learn more at bellin.org/adolescent.
wearegreenbay.com
Main Street Bridge in Green Bay to close on Friday for maintenance
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) for preventative maintenance activities. The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023. Officials say Dousman Street will be...
wearegreenbay.com
Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Coffee Shop Now Officially Open
“I want to thank everybody today for coming to our ribbon-cutting and being part of our first month. It’s been so fun.”. That is Aubry Hassemer, owner of the lakeshore area’s newest coffee shop called Retro Eighth, located at 8th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. Aubry and her...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
wearegreenbay.com
New year, new you with help from Dr. Coussons Advanced care for Women
(WFRV) – A new year, new you. You can make it happen with the help from Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women. There are many different options to take including Aviclear, Botox, skin tightening, hair removal, facials with microdermabrasion, Mona Lisa touch and more. Dr. Coussons also offers a...
wearegreenbay.com
FAA outage causes problems at Green Bay, Appleton airports
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive outage on Wednesday morning from the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, grounded all flights across the country for a short time. That also had a ripple effect here in northeast Wisconsin. For little Meg and her family, it was a slow start to...
NBC26
Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Special Needs Alert’ helps crack case for 6-year-old found wandering in a Green Bay parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is crediting the ‘Special Needs Alert’ for helping track down a child’s mother. It’s meant to help those with medical conditions or behaviors in an emergency. In this case, it likely saved a child’s life....
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc becomes a World War II Heritage City
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s an honor chosen for only 18 communities in the United States. And Manitowoc, Wisconsin is fortunate to be one of them. Not only the companies, but the people of Manitowoc had an essential contribution to a victory for the Allies in World War II, raising money through war bonds, as well as their shipbuilding.
wearegreenbay.com
Could Chloe be Your New Best Friend?
(WFRV) – Could Chloe be Your New Best Friend?. She is up for adoption at the Oconto Humane Society. You can make an appointment to meet Chloe by calling the Oconto Humane Society at (920) 835-1738, message them on Facebook: @ocontoareahumane, or fill out an application on their website.
