Meet Genie, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This active pup is looking for a family with any children over 8 years old who can give her plenty of enrichment activities and walks. Originally found as a stray back in September, this sweet girl hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help her find her match.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO