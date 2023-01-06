ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlottepost.com

72-bed rehabilitation facility widens capacity and services

72-bed rehabilitation facility widens capacity and services. David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. The David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation replaces a facility built in 1950. A new rehabilitation center opens for patients Jan.14 near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The David L. Conlan Center...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First rabies case of 2023 confirmed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The first rabies case of 2023 has been confirmed in Gaston County. In a news release Tuesday, Gaston County Police's Animal Care and Enforcement Division said a Belmont resident reported a sick or injured raccoon on Saturday, Jan. 7. The raccoon was recovered from Lakeview Drive, processed, and a specimen was sent to the North Carolina State Lab.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

1 injured in shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why it's important to get an attorney after an accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you have been in a car accident, it is important to get an attorney. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law explains why. Smith tells us, "...attorneys are often more likely to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC

A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

School calendar changes prompts lawsuit against Union County Public Schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The chosen start date for the 2023-24 school year in Union County has prompted civil action against the school district. Two parents and Honeysuckle Riding Academy, a horse riding lessons and camp business, filed the lawsuit in Union County. According to a complaint, the Union County Board of Education (UCBOE) set the start date for the 2023-24 school year as Aug. 9, 2023, which the plaintiffs say is three weeks before NC law allows.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia councilman running for mayor

GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
GASTONIA, NC
country1037fm.com

TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South

You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy