Knoxville, TN

harlanenterprise.net

Lady Bears use third-quarter spurt to win at Hazard

The Harlan County Lady Bears used a 27-12 third-quarter run Thursday to defeat Hazard 76-60. Junior guard Ella Karst fired in 24 points, and senior forward Jaylin Smith scored 20 and had nine rebounds. Taytum Griffin followed with 12. Paige Phillips added six, while Hailey Austin had five. HC also...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Dragons advance deep in All A

It’s time for the 13th Region All A Tournament, and the Harlan Green Dragons have stepped up play in the last three years at this time. The back-to-back-to-back region champions nailed 12 3-pointers, with Kaleb McLendon hitting six while Trenton Cole nailed four. Junior guard Kyler McLendon led the...
HARLAN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Extension Office offers Mountain Zoom Series

Those looking for a way to learn about a variety of subjects from the comfort of their own home have the option to do so via a program offered by the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service, with the Mountain Zoom Series offering online sessions on topics including gardening, community crisis response, and heirloom vegetables.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Drug Summit returns

The Harlan County Drug Summit is returning to the Harlan Center on Jan. 12, following a three-year absence due to the pandemic. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley shed some light on the specifics of the event. “It’s the second summit that we’ve had,” Mosley said. “We had one in 2019....
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan Enterprise welcomes new publisher

Bluegrass Newsmedia today announced that Jeff Kuerzi has been appointed president and publisher of Bluegrass Newsmedia and LocalDigitalKY. Bluegrass Newsmedia consists of the Danville Advocate Messenger, Winchester Sun, Stanford Interior Journal, Jessamine Journal, Harlan Enterprise and Middlesboro News, all in Kentucky and the Claiborne Progress in Tazwell, Tennessee. LocalDigitalKY, newly launched in 2022, provides digital marketing services to small businesses and enterprise customers alike, focused primarily in central and eastern Kentucky.
HARLAN, KY

