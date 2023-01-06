Read full article on original website
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed Tuesday in the South El Monte area Tuesday where California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation, authorities said. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Peck Road early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans...
Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
DUI Mother Found Asleep Behind the Wheel on Freeway with Infant in Vehicle
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A mother is facing child endangerment charges and DUI after being found behind the wheel asleep with a beer in her hand and her infant in the vehicle located in the middle of a freeway interchange early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11. California Highway Patrol...
Online fundraiser established for crash victim, suspected DUI driver out on bond
LITTLEROCK – Loved ones have created an online fundraiser for Esmeralda “Esme” Rangel, the 23-year-old Littlerock woman who died Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly ran a stop sign in the Sun Village area. Those wishing...
Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
Police pursuit ends in crash near Mission Valley
A police pursuit ended in a crash Monday near Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Boy, 13, Dies After SLA Hit-and-Run That Also Critically Hurt Family
A 13-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into the vehicle carrying the teen, two siblings and their mother in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday. The crash in the area of Main Street and 11th Place happened Monday, when a man in a speeding Mercedes sedan barreled into the SUV the four family members were riding in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that the 13-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Car cut in half in violent crash off SR-94; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said the car he was driving veered off a state Route 94 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Monday morning.
Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter
An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Woman, 3 children critically injured in two-vehicle crash in South L.A.
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition.
Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident
Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
Massive sinkhole swallows 2 cars in Chatsworth, prompting rescue as storm pummels LA County
As a relentless storm wreaked havoc on roadways throughout Los Angeles County on Monday night, a massive sinkhole in one neighborhood swallowed two cars, leading to a dramatic rescue.
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
