Los Angeles County, CA

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash

One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area

A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed Tuesday in the South El Monte area Tuesday where California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation, authorities said. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Peck Road early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans...
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boy, 13, Dies After SLA Hit-and-Run That Also Critically Hurt Family

A 13-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into the vehicle carrying the teen, two siblings and their mother in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday. The crash in the area of Main Street and 11th Place happened Monday, when a man in a speeding Mercedes sedan barreled into the SUV the four family members were riding in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that the 13-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter

An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar

A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
WILDOMAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte

A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
DUARTE, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
Motorious

Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident

Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

