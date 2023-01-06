Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Wayne Knight Believes Seinfeld's Realistic Depiction Of Characters Contributed To The Show's Success
Inarguably, "Seinfeld" is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Over the course of its nine-season run, the series racked up numerous award nominations (including many wins) for just about every category, while also staying immensely popular amongst viewers. In fact, the last episode of "Seinfeld," which is also one of the most divisive finales, is notable for its whopping viewership number of 76 million viewers (via Yahoo).
Mila Kunis Wasn't A Huge Fan Of Her That '70s Show Wardrobe
The clothing on "That '70s Show" was extremely authentic, thanks to the efforts of costume designer Melina Root. According to a 2001 article in The Hollywood Reporter, Root put together the look for the show by scouring high school yearbooks in Wisconsin (where the show takes place) to find the perfect fashions of yesteryear. They were able to buy 19 racks of clothes from a warehouse sale at Sony. By the third season, they had an entire warehouse of vintage clothing, and Root made sure that they could recreate any '70s look. "I've been buying up a lot of vintage fabric, so whatever we don't have in stock or we can't find, we can manufacture," Root said at the time.
How Adam West Got Involved With Family Guy
The late, great Adam West played a fictionalized version of himself as the mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, on "Family Guy" from Season 2 through Season 16. Unfortunately, in 2017, West died from leukemia at the age of 88 (per The Hollywood Reporter), and "Family Guy" paid tribute to the beloved "Batman" star in their Season 17 finale, "Adam West High." It would only be two seasons later when veteran actor Sam Elliott was brought in to play Adam's cousin Wild West, who becomes Quahog's new mayor.
Simone Seems To Be All The Rookie: Feds Fans Can Talk About
Contains spoilers for "The Rookie: Feds" Season 1, Episode 11. It's fair to say that "The Rookie: Feds" special agent Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) is a polarizing character for viewers. "It would be refreshing if she stumbled and failed and became more humble and kind of simmered down with her arrogance," u/IhavemyCat wrote in a Reddit thread. "I like Simone. Yes, she's totally unrealistic, but she has a story and some appeal," countered u/DoveGreyRed. Love her or hate her, Nash-Betts is a charismatic actress, and her character definitely inspires conversations.
Evan Peters Hopes For A Positive Impact After His Dahmer Portrayal Earns A Golden Globe Award
After a year without the Golden Globes, the venerated award show returned in January 2023. In true Golden Globes form, that meant the 80th ceremony was a pleasantly messy affair compared to, say, the more staid Academy Awards. Host Jarrod Carmichael fired shots at Scientology, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Eddie Murphy made fun of Will Smith, and "The White Lotus" creator Mike White was too drunk to give his acceptance speech in Italian.
Family Guy's Alex Borstein Says Working With Seth MacFarlane Is Both A 'Blessing And A Curse'
Actress Alex Borstein's resume includes an Emmy-winning performance on the Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the HBO dramedy "Getting On," the sketch comedy show "MadTV," and appearances on sitcoms like "Workaholics." But Borstein is still most likely identified in pop culture by her voiceover role as the nasally, surprisingly adventurous housewife Lois Griffin on the long-running Fox animated series "Family Guy."
NCIS' Vanessa Lachey And Wilmer Valderrama Can Trace Their Friendship Back To The TRL Days
Vanessa Lachey, who stars as Agent Jane Tennant on "NCIS: Hawai'i," and Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Agent Nick Torres on "NCIS," can both say they've been active in show business for a long time. Lachey began her career as the 1998 Miss Teen USA winner before parlaying that into work as an actor on shows like "How I Met Your Mother" and the classic soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." She has also worked as a host and presenter for programs such as "Entertainment Tonight" and "Love Is Blind." Valderrama, meanwhile, is best recognized as the iconic foreign exchange student Fez on "That '70s Show." The actor has also guest-starred on popular shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Royal Pains" as well.
Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive
Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.
Eddie Murphy Says 'It's All Love' Despite Name-Dropping Will Smith At The Golden Globes
Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy stole the show at the 2023 Golden Globes with a viral award speech that included a hilarious jab at Will Smith. After hearing the joke, it's easy to assume that Murphy may have some sort of beef with the "Emancipation" actor and the 2022 Oscars slap heard 'round the world, as many actors and comedians have since come forward to defend Chris Rock and shame Smith for what he did, including Jim Carrey and Wanda Sykes. But the Cecil B. DeMille award winner insists that it's actually "all love" between him and Smith.
Seeing M3GAN In The Theater Reminded Allison Williams How Messed Up Human Nature Is
At this point, it's almost impossible for someone to have not heard about "M3GAN." The titular android has been stirring up hype all across social media, specifically on TikTok thanks to M3GAN's dance moves. It hasn't even been a week since the film has been out, and there are already talks of a M3GAN sequel with audiences and critics loving the film (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
Why John Krasinski Was Once Almost Pummeled By Tom Cruise's Security
It turns out that movie stars John Krasinski and Will Arnett are both really good friends and massive fans of the "Mission: Impossible" series. The two recently caught up on Arnett's podcast, "SmartLess," which he hosts with fellow comedic actors Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. On the podcast's most recent...
