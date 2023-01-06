ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting in Pa. leaves boy in critical condition: reports

A boy from Penn Hills Township is in critical condition this morning after being shot several times Monday afternoon, news reports said. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. According to KDKA he was shot in the face and several times in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, according to TribLive.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Beechview

A 14-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. The teen was shot in the hip just after midnight Wednesday in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Pittsburgh Police say officers are still working to determine the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old girl found shot in Pa. neighborhood: report

A shooting over the weekend has left a minor in the hospital. Late Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, reports said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers reported to the 6500 block of Deary Street after single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
