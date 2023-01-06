Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged after attacking woman following Pa. township crash: report
Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of attacking a woman following a crash in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, in December, a news report said. The suspect, John Joseph Diamond III, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges, according to WPXI. Police...
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
wtae.com
Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
Community calls for stop to gun violence after teenager shot in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot several times Monday evening. On Tuesday, he is in stable condition receiving care, and police have not yet confirmed a suspect in connection with this shooting. The news of yet another...
Shooting in Pa. leaves boy in critical condition: reports
A boy from Penn Hills Township is in critical condition this morning after being shot several times Monday afternoon, news reports said. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. According to KDKA he was shot in the face and several times in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, according to TribLive.
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
wtae.com
14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Beechview
A 14-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. The teen was shot in the hip just after midnight Wednesday in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Pittsburgh Police say officers are still working to determine the...
Man arrested in stabbing death of his estranged wife in her Pa. home: police
A man was arrested after being accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in her Pa. home, according to police. U.S. Marshals arrested William L. Fitzgerald, 50, on I-79 around Morgantown, West Virginia. Pittsburgh police confirmed he was wanted for allegedly killing his Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed...
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
17-year-old girl found shot in Pa. neighborhood: report
A shooting over the weekend has left a minor in the hospital. Late Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, reports said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers reported to the 6500 block of Deary Street after single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just...
Man convicted of killing woman found strangled in McKeesport will serve life sentence
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa — A man who was convicted in the strangulation death of a woman whose body was found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with no chance for parole. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 men charged in death of woman whose...
beavercountyradio.com
Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
Female hit by car in gas station parking lot in Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — A female was hospitalized and a man is behind bars after a hit and run accident in Pittsburgh’s North Side. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at 310 Cedar Avenue just before 3:20 a.m. for reports of a female down in the parking lot.
Car crashes into house in North Versailles, causes fire, gas leak
There is an active fire on North Versailles Rd after a car crashed into a house on the street. There is a large emergency response force on the scene at the 1100 block of Jacks Run Road.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0