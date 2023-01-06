Read full article on original website
Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
wkzo.com
KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
Meet Ottawa County's new attorney with a history of constitutional cases
David Kallman, Ottawa County's new corporate attorney who has a history of constitutional cases, speaks to FOX 17
How much Ottawa Co. government changes will cost taxpayers
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will meet for their first public meeting since their government shakeup one week ago. Fire county administrator John Shay and hire failed 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs as the new county administrator effective immediately. Replace current...
Fox17
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
New Kalamazoo County tax helps spark $114M in housing developments
KALAMAZOO, MI -- More than $100 million worth of homes are in the planning stages or being built or rehabilitated in Kalamazoo County, supported by millions of new tax dollars. The Kalamazoo County housing millage pumped more than $6.7 million into housing developments and supportive services in 2022, its first...
Public reacts to controversial decisions at Ottawa County Board meeting
In the public’s first chance to sound off on controversial decisions, about three dozen speakers took the podium offering everything from harsh criticism to staunch support.
McConley Cove condominium development receives green light from Portage City Council
PORTAGE, MI — Tentative plans for 40 single-family condominium homes on the south side of Portage were approved Tuesday night by the city council. Initially recommended for approval in mid-December by the Portage Planning Commission, city council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to approve plans for the McConley Cove Development.
More changes in Ottawa County after new Allendale BOE takes over
The Allendale Public Schools Board of Education enacted a controversial change on Monday and signaled similar measures could be taken at future meetings.
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Attorneys for officer charged in Lyoya killing want case dismissed, cite 3 reasons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Attorneys for the former officer charged in Patrick Lyoya’s killing want a judge to dismiss the second-degree murder charge against him, citing three reasons. A motion released Tuesday, Jan. 10 on behalf of former Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr asks Kent County Circuit Judge Christina...
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
Head-on semitrailer crash in Southwest Michigan kills both drivers
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Two drivers died after their semitrailers crashed around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. A semitrailer hauling liquid propane driven by Christopher Deneen, 35, of Niles, was driving east on U.S. 12 near Portage Road in Bertrand Township in Berrien County, Michigan State Police said.
Kalamazoo Metro would look more like Uber, Lyft with new pilot program
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The future of Metro service in Kalamazoo could be as simple as tapping a phone app and requesting a ride. Metro is planning a pilot program to supplement its normal bus service with a “microtransit” app with on-demand service that would operate like Uber and Lyft, using transit-specific vehicles. Metro’s December 2022 Comprehensive Operational Analysis makes a recommendation to test out the idea.
See photos, history as Kalamazoo County Jail building turns 50
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Just over 50 years ago, the first incarcerated people moved into the new Kalamazoo County Jail. Either 61 or 63 people were moved Jan. 5, 1973, from the jail on top floor of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to the new jail at 1500 Lamont Avenue.
Services for slain mother, daughters set for Fennville High School gymnasium
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Funeral services for Cindy Clouse and her daughters, Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger, will be Monday, Jan. 16, at Fennville High School’s gymnasium. They were shot and killed Saturday, Jan. 7, by the girls’ father, Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, who then killed himself at their home in Allegan County’s Lee Township, sheriff’s deputies said.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
Attorneys for former Grand Rapids Officer charged with murder file for case to be dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys representing former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr argue in new court filings that Michigan law permitted him to use deadly force against fleeing Patrick Lyoya. They're asking a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder charge filed against Schurr, who is captured...
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
