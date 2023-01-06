ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Metro would look more like Uber, Lyft with new pilot program

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The future of Metro service in Kalamazoo could be as simple as tapping a phone app and requesting a ride. Metro is planning a pilot program to supplement its normal bus service with a “microtransit” app with on-demand service that would operate like Uber and Lyft, using transit-specific vehicles. Metro’s December 2022 Comprehensive Operational Analysis makes a recommendation to test out the idea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
