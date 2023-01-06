ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards shades Lisa Vanderpump for commenting on Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' exit

By Caroline Blair
Kyle Richards “liked” a tweet shading her nemesis Lisa Vanderpump after she commented on Lisa Rinna’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?” the “liked” tweet read , referring to the recent death of iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood .

As many commenters pointed out, It’s unclear why Vanderpump would comment on the death of the fashion designer as they seemingly have no connection other than both being British.

However, Vanderpump caused quite the stir on social media Thursday by tweeting, “Ding dong” just one hour after Rinna, 59, stunned fans with her departure after eight seasons on the hit Bravo show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkewj_0k5oZaGW00
Kyle Richards clapped back at Lisa Vanderpump after Vanderpump shaded Lisa Rinna on social media.
kylerichards18/Instagram

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna told People in a statement published Thursday.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The outlet also noted that the decision for Rinna’s departure was mutually agreed upon between her and Bravo.

Both Rinna and Richards, 53, ended their friendships with Vanderpump, 62, during Season 9 of the hit show when they questioned her involvement in “Puppygate” – a leaked story leaked about Dorit Kemsley adopting a dog from Vanderpump Dogs that eventually ended up in a kill shelter.

Vanderpump vehemently denied leaking the story, but that wasn’t enough for the ladies and ultimately led to both the demise of her friendships with them and her time on the show itself.

Since then, Rinna – whose infamous Achilles’ heel is her social media use – has continued to shade to Vanderpump every now and then. In 2021, Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story that “the truth always comes out” after an “RHOBH” producer claimed that Vanderpump actually did leak the “Puppygate” scandal.

Rinna has been a staple on “RHOBH” since joining the cast for Season 5 in 2014, while Vanderpump was an original cast member of the show which premiered in 2011.

Page Six

Page Six

