New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle
A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all options available to bring the lawsuit back to […] The post New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle appeared first on Michigan Advance.
911 service across the state restored, official says router ‘technical issue’ to blame
A glitch that caused a brief 911 outage for much of the state reportedly was due to a “technical issue” with an Upper Peninsula router, a Northern Michigan county’s 911 director said. The outage prevented callers from talking to 911 dispatchers for about an hour at various...
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Detroit News
Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement
A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015. The settlement given preliminary...
DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions
A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
leelanauticker.com
Local Housing Advocates Sound Off On Next Steps Following New Legislation
Two of four affordable housing bills Governor Whitmer signed into law last month could eventually have significant impact on the availability of affordable housing in Leelanau County, local advocates say. The bill package signed in December includes initiatives to incentivize development for builders and support the need for housing, while...
Repealing right-to-work labor law not Whitmer’s No. 1 priority
Segments of organized labor began their lobbying effort to scrap the Michigan right-to-work law on Inauguration Day.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
MichiganVotes Tuesday: These 20 representatives missed the most votes last term
The Michigan House of Representatives held 1,149 roll-call votes over the 2021-22 term. According to MichiganVotes.org, these 20 representatives missed the most votes. Where a representative did not serve a full term, the number of votes held during that person's tenure is indicated in parentheses:. Rep. Steve Marino*, R-Mount Clemens:...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Detroit News
Conservative groups abandon ballot bids for private school scholarship, voting laws
Conservative groups last month abandoned their efforts to pass voter-initiated laws seeking to create stricter voter identification rules and a tax-incentivized scholarship fund in Michigan that could be used for private school education. The demise of the Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative serves as a blow to the West...
Michigan Daily
Term limits or something else: How can we fix Lansing?
This November, voters in Michigan approved Proposal 1, which changed the legislative term limits for the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan State Senate and greatly expanded the financial disclosure rules for state politicians. These are two very important changes that will help to ensure ethics and accountability in Lansing.
Going nuclear? MPSC to hire outside firm to study Michigan’s energy future
The goal is to spell out the advantages and disadvantages of operating a nuclear energy plant in Michigan and its economic and environmental impact.
Report on Michigan’s schools calls for urgent action to make funding fair
A new report on Michigan’s struggling education system says dramatic change is needed to stem academic declines and ensure all students are receiving a quality education. Among the top recommendations in the report: Michigan should adopt a school funding system that is more fair and equitable than the current one, which distributes state funding on a per-pupil basis but has provisions that still allow for wide disparities in spending between poorer and...
Michigan GOP announces the potential candidates for state party chair
The Michigan GOP has announced the candidates who have successfully completed all the requirements to be eligible to run for the Republican state party chair position.
michigan.gov
Ten questions about radon, a cancer-causing gas found in one of four homes in Michigan
January is Radon Action Month in Michigan, when Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. EGLE staffers Nicolas Luciani (l) and Leslie E. Smith III at EGLE radon booth. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. You cannot see,...
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats plot repeal of Republican right-to-work triumph
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature is set to open its 2023 session Wednesday as Democrats, ready to assume full control for the first time in nearly 40 years, weigh how quickly to repeal the state's right-to-work law, a Republican achievement that looms over the new term. A bill is...
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
michiganradio.org
Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years
The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
Detroit News
Insider: Whitmer says Republicans should have targeted her 45-cent gas tax proposal
Lansing — Many Michigan Republicans have publicly critiqued Tudor Dixon's unsuccessful campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, Whitmer herself chimed in on the GOP's strategies. During an hour-long interview with Democratic political consultant David Axelrod on his "The Axe Files" podcast," Whitmer said if she were the...
Michigan surpasses 3 million confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Michigan surpassed this week 3 million confirmed and probable, reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as the total number of weekly cases remained about static. That equals almost a third of Michigan’s total population. In total, there have been 3,008,261 confirmed and probable cases, and 41,001...
