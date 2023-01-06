ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle

A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all options available to bring the lawsuit back to […] The post New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions

A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
MICHIGAN STATE
leelanauticker.com

Local Housing Advocates Sound Off On Next Steps Following New Legislation

Two of four affordable housing bills Governor Whitmer signed into law last month could eventually have significant impact on the availability of affordable housing in Leelanau County, local advocates say. The bill package signed in December includes initiatives to incentivize development for builders and support the need for housing, while...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

MichiganVotes Tuesday: These 20 representatives missed the most votes last term

The Michigan House of Representatives held 1,149 roll-call votes over the 2021-22 term. According to MichiganVotes.org, these 20 representatives missed the most votes. Where a representative did not serve a full term, the number of votes held during that person's tenure is indicated in parentheses:. Rep. Steve Marino*, R-Mount Clemens:...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Conservative groups abandon ballot bids for private school scholarship, voting laws

Conservative groups last month abandoned their efforts to pass voter-initiated laws seeking to create stricter voter identification rules and a tax-incentivized scholarship fund in Michigan that could be used for private school education. The demise of the Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative serves as a blow to the West...
Michigan Daily

Term limits or something else: How can we fix Lansing?

This November, voters in Michigan approved Proposal 1, which changed the legislative term limits for the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan State Senate and greatly expanded the financial disclosure rules for state politicians. These are two very important changes that will help to ensure ethics and accountability in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Report on Michigan’s schools calls for urgent action to make funding fair

A new report on Michigan’s struggling education system says dramatic change is needed to stem academic declines and ensure all students are receiving a quality education. Among the top recommendations in the report: Michigan should adopt a school funding system that is more fair and equitable than the current one, which distributes state funding on a per-pupil basis but has provisions that still allow for wide disparities in spending between poorer and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years

The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy