SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Summerton mother is demanding answers after a video shows her son being beaten up by another student at Scott’s Branch High School. Footage of the brawl is being shared on social media. The fight started in the boys’ bathroom and then spilled out into the hallway, with no one appearing to intervene. The mother of one of the boys involved says this is not the first time her son was attacked.

SUMMERTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO