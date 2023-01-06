ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Alvin S. Glenn jail officer accused of misconduct in office

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a jail officer accused of misconduct in office. According to authorities, in October of last year the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducted an investigation of former officer 27 year old China Gregg. Officials say that...
WIS-TV

Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital. Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Department is seeking contractors for its new housing rehabilitation program. There will be several workshops throughout the month to teach new contractors through their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement or SHINE. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
SANTEE, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
EASTOVER, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Summerton mother is demanding answers after a video shows her son being beaten up by another student at Scott’s Branch High School. Footage of the brawl is being shared on social media. The fight started in the boys’ bathroom and then spilled out into the hallway, with no one appearing to intervene. The mother of one of the boys involved says this is not the first time her son was attacked.
SUMMERTON, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

More than 30% of Colony Apartment residents still in hotels, some dealing with break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — It’s been more than a week and a half since every resident at the Colony Apartments was forced to evacuate due to a gas leak, no heat and other issues. So far only around 67% of people have moved back in. Officials say they're waiting on the gas to be turned on to check to make sure there are no more leaks before they can clear more apartments.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed. A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south...
DENMARK, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC

