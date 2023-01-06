Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Human trafficking report shows spike in cases in South Carolina. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Woman suing former deputy and sheriff. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023...
WIS-TV
Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
WIS-TV
Lexington police searching for man accused of hitting victim with gun before robbing them
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of hitting a victim with a gun before stealing from them at a Lexington variety store. Officers said around 6:50 a.m. on December 17, 2022, at the Dollar General on Augusta Road, a man...
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Human trafficking report shows spike in cases in South Carolina. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Woman suing former deputy and sheriff. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023...
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
abccolumbia.com
Former Alvin S. Glenn jail officer accused of misconduct in office
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a jail officer accused of misconduct in office. According to authorities, in October of last year the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducted an investigation of former officer 27 year old China Gregg. Officials say that...
WIS-TV
Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital. Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD...
coladaily.com
Columbia man and known gang member sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
A Columbia man was sentenced to more than 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the United States Department of Justice United States Attorney’s...
WIS-TV
Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Department is seeking contractors for its new housing rehabilitation program. There will be several workshops throughout the month to teach new contractors through their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement or SHINE. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Summerton mother is demanding answers after a video shows her son being beaten up by another student at Scott’s Branch High School. Footage of the brawl is being shared on social media. The fight started in the boys’ bathroom and then spilled out into the hallway, with no one appearing to intervene. The mother of one of the boys involved says this is not the first time her son was attacked.
One dead in single car accident in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
wach.com
More than 30% of Colony Apartment residents still in hotels, some dealing with break-ins
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — It’s been more than a week and a half since every resident at the Colony Apartments was forced to evacuate due to a gas leak, no heat and other issues. So far only around 67% of people have moved back in. Officials say they're waiting on the gas to be turned on to check to make sure there are no more leaks before they can clear more apartments.
WIS-TV
Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina
DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed. A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south...
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
Comments / 2