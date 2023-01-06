Manchester United v Everton, FA Cup, Predicted Lineup

Find Manchester United’s predicted lineup to face Everton in the FA Cup tonight.

Manchester United return to domestic cup action tonight as they face Everton in the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s side face a struggling side as they look to advance in the competition.

Frank Lampard is on the edge of his tenure at Goodison Park as the ex Chelsea man is set to fight for his job. Everton are on an awful run and fans frustrations are growing by the game.

United can take advantage of this as they look to build momentum ahead of an important period. With a Carabao Cup game upcoming on Tuesday, it’s unclear whether Ten Hag will rotate tonight or in mid week.

If Ten Hag is to play his stronger side tonight then a start for Lisandro Martinez would be on the cards. Diogo Dalot could return to the starting lineup, however it seems likely that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will retain his spot.

Alejandro Garnacho could be chosen in attack as part of rotation for the likes of Antony or Marcus Rashford. Donny Van De Beek will not be available due to his extreme injury in his last appearance.

Below you can find our full predicted United XI to face Everton in the FA Cup;

David De Gea

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia

Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes

Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga

