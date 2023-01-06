ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much Range The Chevy Bolt EV And EUV Have

The Chevy Bolt and its larger brother, the Bolt EUV, are the least expensive new EVs on the market today. If you take advantage of government and manufacturer incentives, you can slash the prices even further. As EVs become more commonplace, potential buyers and current owners are paying more attention to how many miles they are able to drive on a full charge. The battery drivetrain and lack of gasoline are the main purposes of buying an EV, especially the Bolt — people who aren't concerned about accelerating faster than a Bugatti like with Tesla.
How To Change Your Tesla's Charge Limit, And Why You Might Want To

A Tesla comes jam-packed with technology and a variety of impressive gadgets and plugins. One of these tools that Tesla owners can take advantage of is the charge limit function. Limiting an EV's maximum charge might seem counterintuitive, but the results speak for themselves. Tesla notes that you can set your charging limit at any level and that the new setting will take immediate effect – applying to the current or next charge. Tesla also recommends fully charging your battery once per week, even if you regularly maintain a lower maximum threshold – as others advise for routine juicing of the battery.
Does The Tesla Semi Have Autopilot/Self-Driving?

It's rarely a good sign when product manufacturers can't answer a simple question. Shortfalls and unwelcome surprises often lurk behind a company's strategic silence on a given subject. If online shopping services just take care of our errands for us, how do they make any money? Are all the apps in the Google Play Store safe to download, and what is Google doing to protect its users? Hey Tesla – how's your range in winter?
Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model X Really Has

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is range, and rightly so, since a stop to charge can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Just like gasoline-powered vehicles, it's impossible to predict exactly how far an electric vehicle will go for every driver. Tesla, being the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has a vehicle portfolio with some of the best range in the industry. The base AWD Model X is one of Tesla's less successful vehicles in terms of sales, but it still claims a range of 348 miles.
Washington Examiner

US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want

I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mercedes Is Building A Supercharger Network Of Its Own, Open To All EVs

Tesla's Supercharger network is about to get some big-name competition, with Mercedes-Benz announcing today that it will launch a branded, high-power EV charging network. The roll out — which will begin in North America, but eventually spread across Europe, China, and other markets, according to the automaker — will start in 2023. From the outset, Mercedes is thinking of things a little differently to how Elon Musk began his charging strategy.
Top Speed

A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023

The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
Motorious

Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars

Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
torquenews.com

9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck

We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
AUSTIN, TX
Gamevice Flex Review: Almost Effortless

Pros Easy to set up and connect, even without instructions Works very well with compatible games and services Doesn’t impede sound at all Can still charge your phone while it’s attached Comfortable to hold and use Cons Adapters only account for phone and case thickness, not width Gamevice app is a little awkward to navigate.
