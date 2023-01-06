ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Major site plan OK’d for Alliance project in Reynoldsburg

By Scott Gerfen
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qM2eY_0k5oZ9iG00

The journey to Reynoldsburg for the Christian and Missionary Alliance has taken more than a century, but it’s ready to begin building a new home in central Ohio.

A unanimous vote Jan. 5 by the city’s planning and zoning board approved a major site plan for the group’s new national headquarters, the 130,000-square-foot One Alliance Place.

The $200 million plan for the former Kmart site at Main Street and Brice Road was announced in February 2021.

“We’ve existed for 135 years,” Alliance President John Stumbo told zoning board members. “We started in New York and spent some time in Colorado Springs, and to our great surprise, found ourselves as your new neighbors.

“I say to our surprise because we looked at 90 different properties in our search for a new location,” Stumbo said. “It was the former economic development director, (Andrew Bowsher) who met us at the front door of Kmart and began to give us an idea that maybe there was a different relationship here with the city than we had experienced in our many other site visits.”

More: Alliance marks start of development work with Kmart demolition and flying tomatoes

Stumbo did not indicate when construction might begin on the project’s first phase, which includes the headquarters with office, event and retail space; a three-level parking garage with more than 600 spaces; and a plaza area.

The plaza area, which will be on the east side of the headquarters, will include space for “outdoor performances and informal meetings,” along with areas for yard games such as cornhole, according to Rick Fay, a professional landscape architect with Columbus-based OHM Advisors, which is designing the project.

One Alliance Place has room for nine retailers, including a coffee shop.

“We have events for people from all over the world, and we want to host them right here,” Stumbo said. “We want to have the biggest coffee shop in the entire region.”

The evangelical Christian denomination, which was headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, purchased four parcels of land totaling about 15 acres at the corner of Brice and Main.

City leaders have envisioned the development as a mix of retail, restaurants, a hotel, an event center, green space and apartments ‒ something similar to the way Bridge Park and Grandview Yard bring people to Dublin and Grandview Heights, respectively.

The buildout could take five to 10 years, officials have said.

The Alliance, a Protestant denomination, has about 24,000 locations and 6.3 million members globally, including 2,000 churches and 440,000 members in the United States.

Ohio has 107 Alliance churches and 40,600 congregants. That total includes eight locations and 1,200 members in the Columbus area.

Reynoldsburg is within a day’s drive of more than 700 different Alliance congregations, Peter Burgo, director of media relations at the Alliance, told The Columbus Dispatch.

“You’ve welcomed us from day one, and we are grateful for that,” Stumbo said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Major site plan OK’d for Alliance project in Reynoldsburg

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

What To Do With The ADUs?

They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
MARYSVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular burger chain opening Dublin-area location soon

The newest Columbus Shake Shack location is coming soon to the Dublin area. A new location of the popular national burger chain will be located at 3734 W. Dublin Granville Rd., just east of downtown Dublin. Shack Shake initially filed documents with the City of Columbus about the new location...
COLUMBUS, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

New subdivision proposed

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
DELAWARE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage

Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
UNION COUNTY, OH
614now.com

German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters

Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy