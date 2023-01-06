Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO