Indiana State

What environmental bills to expect in the Statehouse this session

The Indiana General Assembly will reconvene for the 2023 legislative session Jan. 9. The focus will be on public health and education, while some lawmakers have their sights set on environmental protections. The Hoosier Environment Council (HEC) is calling for an increase in funding for conservation, wetlands protections and environmental...
Indiana cannabis reform advocates hope for progress in 2023, even if incremental

Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.
State treasurer, auditor and secretary of state sworn in for new terms

Indiana’s secretary of state, state auditor, and state treasurer took their oaths of office at Indiana’s Statehouse Monday. Newly-elected Secretary of State Diego Morales said he wants to make Indiana a “national model for election confidence and integrity.”. “As I have traveled all over the state, I...
Chief Justice Rush reflects on courts' progress in State of the Judiciary address

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush reflected Wednesday on the progress the state court system has made as she delivered the 2023 State of the Judiciary. It was Rush's ninth such address and she harkened back to her first speech as chief justice as she praised the effectiveness of Indiana’s specialized, problem-solving courts – like veterans, mental health and drug courts. Since that time, such diversion courts have doubled.
