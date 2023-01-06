Read full article on original website
What environmental bills to expect in the Statehouse this session
The Indiana General Assembly will reconvene for the 2023 legislative session Jan. 9. The focus will be on public health and education, while some lawmakers have their sights set on environmental protections. The Hoosier Environment Council (HEC) is calling for an increase in funding for conservation, wetlands protections and environmental...
Holcomb makes best sales pitch to lawmakers for ambitious agenda in 2023 State of the State
Gov. Eric Holcomb gave his best sales pitch Tuesday as he used his State of the State address to urge lawmakers to support his ambitious, expensive agenda. Holcomb proposes spending $5.5 billion in new funding in the budget on programs and initiatives that span education, public health and economic development.
Indiana cannabis reform advocates hope for progress in 2023, even if incremental
Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.
State treasurer, auditor and secretary of state sworn in for new terms
Indiana’s secretary of state, state auditor, and state treasurer took their oaths of office at Indiana’s Statehouse Monday. Newly-elected Secretary of State Diego Morales said he wants to make Indiana a “national model for election confidence and integrity.”. “As I have traveled all over the state, I...
EPA rule to limit soot could save lives, especially in Indiana's metro areas
A proposed rule for “soot” could save lives in Indiana. The tiny particle pollution comes from things like cars, factories, and coal plants. It can harm your heart and lungs. Environmental groups say the Environmental Protection Agency could save many more lives with a stricter rule. The EPA...
Chief Justice Rush reflects on courts' progress in State of the Judiciary address
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush reflected Wednesday on the progress the state court system has made as she delivered the 2023 State of the Judiciary. It was Rush's ninth such address and she harkened back to her first speech as chief justice as she praised the effectiveness of Indiana’s specialized, problem-solving courts – like veterans, mental health and drug courts. Since that time, such diversion courts have doubled.
‘Stitching Away Stigma’ provides harm reduction items and encouragement to people with addiction
Indiana health officials are inviting those who can sew, knit or crochet to participate in a program that aims to reduce harm for people living with addiction. The “Stitching Away Stigma” program provides people who use substances with handmade drawstring bags that can be filled with clean syringes and the overdose reversal medication naloxone.
