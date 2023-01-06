ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Prince Harry Reveals What Princess Diana Would Think Of His Relationship With William

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WetSh_0k5oYnmA00

Prince Harry , who discusses his fractured relationship with Prince William in his new memoir, told Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America” that he thinks of “Willy” as both his “beloved brother and archnemesis.”

In a newly released clip of Harry sitting down with Strahan, the former NFL player asks the royal what his late mother, Princess Diana, would think of the relationship between the brothers now.

“I think she would be sad,” said the duke ahead of Tuesday’s release of his new memoir, “Spare.” “I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.” The full “GMA” interview will air Monday.

Harry spoke about a physical confrontation with William in 2019 a passage obtained by The Guardian days ahead of the publication date of “Spare.”

Harry claims that William came after him after the now-Prince of Wales called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” the Duke of Sussex said in the passage shared by The Guardian. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Kensington Palace had no comment on the allegations when reached by HuffPost.

In a preview clip of Harry’s upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, which will air on Sunday, the duke elaborated on the fight, saying that he saw a “red mist” in his brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzTk8_0k5oYnmA00
Princes Harry and William attend the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

“What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him,” he said. “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

Harry’s memoir, which officially comes out on Jan. 10, was leaked in its entirety when bookstores in Spain shared the book on Jan. 5, and multiple news outlets obtained copies.

More bombshells from Prince Harry’s leaked memoir, “Spare:”

Comments / 7

Sheila E
5d ago

I do believe Harry that your mother the Princess would be very disappointed in you. Not only your actions towards your family, your duties and your country but all that aside I don't think she would have approved or appreciated your choice in a wife and member of the Royal Family. I think your mother would have seen right through Me-again and call you out. I also think she would have put an end to your relationship. I think she would have given her a swift kick to the curb before you could say "Mummy" I think she would have much disdain for what you have chose to do with your life. Also I don't think she appreciates you and Me-again making profit at the mention of her name. it's shameful, you are shameful and it shows on your face...just to let you know

Reply
4
AP_002031.da498241a48b4b94af52a31629f7ebf1.1441
5d ago

This is so sad. His mother would be sad but also understand that all my these things need to come out and be dealt with to move forward. I think Diana would love Meghan. It’s not right to blame everything on Meghan. I just hope that everyone can reconcile.

Reply
3
Griffany
5d ago

I think Princess Di would understand and sided with Prince Harry because of the disparity and ill-treatment she received from the family & monarchy. I think she would identify with the way Harry and Megan's been treated and their decision. Who knows, Harry & his mother seemed very close so he probably witnessed a lot of her heartache &sadness she endured. Harry probably suffered a lot of disparity of treatment growing up too.

Reply
2
Related
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Appalled & Outraged’ At Harry’s Claim She ‘Shouted’ At Meghan In His Book—It’s ‘Hard to Forgive’

After some bombshell reveals of his feud with his brother William in his new book, many people are asking how is Kate responding to Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and...
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
HuffPost

HuffPost

250K+
Followers
14K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy