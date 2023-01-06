ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in "one of this year's biggest concerts"

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41z4wy_0k5oYaIj00

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at US Bank Stadium 00:43

MINNEAPOLIS -- Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Minneapolis!

U.S. Bank Stadium made the announcement Friday morning after teasing that they'd reveal the artists for "one of this year's biggest concerts."

The two iconic musicians will perform at the stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle joined the team's cheerleaders for the announcement and gave the artists their own personalized Vikings jerseys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWI4V_0k5oYaIj00
CBS

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE

Unveiling wedding trends for 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question. So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day. The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday. The President of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Slurp: Chef Yia Vang and his pop up Hmong noodle restaurant

As 14 inches of snow fell Tuesday, Minneapolis’ newest noodle restaurant, Slurp Pop-up Noodle Shop, was busy with guests for their soft opening. Despite the cold and winter storm conditions, many trekked to get a taste of what Chef Yia Vang had cooked up for them. One guest, Ari...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall

MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Melanin in Motion" teaches BIPOC kids snowboarding in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – It seems simple."You can learn to snowboard on a small hill," said Anthony Taylor, the co-founder of the nonprofit Melanin in Motion, which offers inexpensive introductory snowboard and ski lessons."So here we are at Theodore Wirth Park, in the middle of the city," said Taylor. "Right in the same neighborhood as the highest concentration of African American, Hmong, Latinx and Indigenous kids in the state probably. And we're five minutes from someone's house. You can learn to snowboard five minutes from your house."The organization does training for many outdoor activities. Taylor says snowboarding is particularly attractive.  "Aesthetically, I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Many Minneapolis streets still unplowed after massive snow event

MINNEAPOLIS – A lot of the snow that fell last week is still causing headaches on some of the city streets in Minneapolis.Greta Wiessner lives in South Uptown along Girard Avenue, which is just one of many small side streets still packed with snow, untouched by plows."We're still waiting for a plow to come," said Wiessner. "I gave up, maybe, around Thursday, and realized that we were just going to have to forge the streets."Over the past five days, drivers packed the snow down, and then colder temperatures froze it, making it really difficult to navigate."It's like a video game,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds

MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Record Breaker: 14.8” Largest January Snowstorm in Northwest Suburbs

This week’s storm was indeed “the big one.” In fact, it turned out to be a record for a January snow event in the northwest suburbs. When the snow stopped falling early Thursday, this week’s storm produced 14.8 inches of snow, as measured in New Hope and reported to the National Weather Service.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dahlin, Olofsson help Sabres beat Wild 6-5 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice — including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime — as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday night.Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have won eight of their last nine. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 39 saves.Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and Brandon Duhaime, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno also scored. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves as the Wild snapped a three-game win streak.With...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Californian adapts to Minnesota winter, college hoops

There are approximately 100 African American and other student-athletes of color this school year at the University of Minnesota. In an occasional series throughout the school year and sports year, the MSR will highlight many of these players. This week: Gopher freshman Jaden Henley. The Christmastime winter storm that gripped...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
113K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy