Lansing Police Fatally Shoot Person Armed With Handgun

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lansing police have shot and killed someone on the city’s south side.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said at a press briefing that Lansing officers responded to a complaint of shots fired about 5 p.m. Thursday.

He says officers at the scene called for backup, and Michigan State Police officers in the area also responded. Sosebee says officers found a suspect with a gun and shot that person. He says that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lansing State Journal reports a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Sosebee hasn’t released a gender, age or hometown for the person who was killed.