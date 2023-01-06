Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
lehighvalleynews.com
Parking Authority disrupts Bethlehem church sale, spurs debate at Southside meeting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Members of three Lutheran congregations in Bethlehem met Sunday St. John’s Windish on the city's Southside to hear from leaders of the churches’ governing committees about the impending sale of their churches to Lehigh University. As three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem merge, they are...
Local priests prepare for Rectory, Set, Cook! II
Last year’s fund-raiser brought in $170,000 to fight hunger. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Yes, that’s Father Joseph Pisaneschi putting savory stuffing into homemade ravioli. And there’s Father Gerald Gurka carefully swirling a lattice of chocolate syrup over his freshly made, “high-octane” Grasshopper Pie....
Bethlehem churches delay vote on merging congregations, selling property
A leadership council representing three Lutheran congregations in Bethlehem has delayed a vote scheduled for Sunday on selling their properties. United Proclamation of the Gospel posted a statement to its website announcing the cancellation of votes Sunday on merging the three congregations into the new Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church and selling the existing churches.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA
Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
wvia.org
PennDOT reveals plans for Delaware River bridge project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to look over plans and provide feedback on a bridge project in Northeast Pennsylvania. The online plans display concerns the Delaware River Bridge Rehabilitation Project on State Route 6, which connects Matamoras Borough in Pike County to Port Jervis in Orange County, New York.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
wvia.org
Boxing coach teaches people with Parkinson's to fight back
Kathy Reap is a boxing coach who owns Rock Steady Boxing, where she teaches people with Parkinson’s to fight back. She visited Telespond Senior Services in Scranton to teach a class. “If you’re going to have to exercise for the rest of your life, you better make it fun,”...
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Bucks County tennis instructor arrested on assault charges
A tennis instructor has been arrested in Bucks County, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile he was coaching. He is accused of assaulting a victim in Pennsylvania, Florida, and in foreign countries.
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer, and $760,000 of it is coming to Montgomery County. Anthony Hennen reported the investment in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will support 36 different safety measures across the state, including efforts to...
Lowe’s hiring 70 for new facility in Newport Twp.
NEWPORT TWP. — Lowe’s has announced that it is expanding its distribution network with a new 1.2 million square foot coastal holdi
Hours-long standoff in Dunmore ends peacefully
DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say Abdul Nesmith threatened to stab a woman inside a home on Butler Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night. Police surrounded the home because Nesmith wouldn't come out. After three hours, Nesmith surrendered. No one was hurt. Abdul Nesmith faces several charges after Friday...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
