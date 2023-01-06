ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Local priests prepare for Rectory, Set, Cook! II

Last year’s fund-raiser brought in $170,000 to fight hunger. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Yes, that’s Father Joseph Pisaneschi putting savory stuffing into homemade ravioli. And there’s Father Gerald Gurka carefully swirling a lattice of chocolate syrup over his freshly made, “high-octane” Grasshopper Pie....
SCRANTON, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA

Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
NEW HOPE, PA
wvia.org

PennDOT reveals plans for Delaware River bridge project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to look over plans and provide feedback on a bridge project in Northeast Pennsylvania. The online plans display concerns the Delaware River Bridge Rehabilitation Project on State Route 6, which connects Matamoras Borough in Pike County to Port Jervis in Orange County, New York.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

Boxing coach teaches people with Parkinson's to fight back

Kathy Reap is a boxing coach who owns Rock Steady Boxing, where she teaches people with Parkinson’s to fight back. She visited Telespond Senior Services in Scranton to teach a class. “If you’re going to have to exercise for the rest of your life, you better make it fun,”...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hours-long standoff in Dunmore ends peacefully

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say Abdul Nesmith threatened to stab a woman inside a home on Butler Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night. Police surrounded the home because Nesmith wouldn't come out. After three hours, Nesmith surrendered. No one was hurt. Abdul Nesmith faces several charges after Friday...
DUNMORE, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy