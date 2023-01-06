ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'

By Rebecca Corey, Yahoo News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSRXB_0k5oXOwK00

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” than trips taken by other government officials with their spouses.

While appearing as a guest on Baier's show Thursday evening, Buttigieg was questioned over his travel arrangements and use of government jets, including an incident from last April that has been criticized by conservative media outlets in which Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, accompanied him to the Invictus Games — "a multi-national sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women" founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

"You also brought your husband, Chasten, on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in Netherlands," Baier said in a video clip of the exchange that is racking up millions of views on Twitter.

When asked if that travel was reimbursed, Buttigieg, who is also a veteran and former Navy intelligence officer, said, “Of course not.”

“I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured service members — the Invictus Games — as has been tradition for many years,” Buttigieg said. “I led the American delegation as one of the great honors of my time in this job, and the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse.”

“But here’s what I want you to understand,” he continued. “Before me, it was the Secretary of the Army under President Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as first lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs. Obama did the same thing. And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one is raising questions about why Sec. Esper and his wife led that delegation, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

Baier responded, “Understood,” before quickly switching to the next question.

Buttigieg, who was the first openly gay man to become a major contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, has frequently encountered conservative media criticism related to his sexual orientation.

During Buttigieg's presidential campaign, the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said that America's "not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband." In November, Chasten Buttigieg defended his husband after Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed the transportation secretary had "lied" about being gay. And a column laden with homophobic tropes was published in the National Review shortly after the Buttigiegs became parents in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
SheKnows

Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.  The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’

Lauren Boebert, one of the small group of far-right politicians who are staunchly opposing Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, took her grievances on the situation to Fox News and Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. And after seeing the interview, “The View” host Joy Behar says Boebert makes Kellyanne Conway look like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
The Hill

General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army

An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Delta pilot allegedly blames Pete Buttigieg for delay over PA system

A Delta pilot allegedly went on his plane’s public address system to blame Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the delays that left the flight grounded in Atlanta on Monday. Systemwide air traffic control issues had “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace,” causing delays for passengers across the US, including in Atlanta, Newsweek reported. The Delta pilot reportedly vented to his passengers about the delay and targeted Buttigieg. At least one passenger took issue with the flight crew member’s politically charged remarks. “@Delta it is not okay for the pilot of flight 2274 ATL-RSW to blame a Florida ground stop on @PeteButtigieg,” Stewart Lucas...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican over ‘young lady’ remark: ‘That, I will say, was a bit rude’

A CNN host called out a Republican representative on live TV for addressing her as a “young lady” while answering a question amid ensuing chaos over the election for a new House speaker. Representative Troy Nehls, who appeared on CNN for the first time on Thursday, was asked by anchor Erin Burnett if negotiators in his party were making any progress on the vote.The interaction took place as California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote in his bid to become speaker and before the House adjourned for a third day with a stalemate. “He is trying to lock...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy