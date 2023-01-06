ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, OK

KTUL

Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign from sheriff's office

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people within the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have resigned amid controversy surrounding the Cleveland County Detention Center. Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Wednesday morning. Major Dennis Hansen resigned on Monday. The sheriff accepted both resignations, which took effect immediately. The sheriff's...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

