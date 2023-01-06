CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will see a possibility of snow later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 10, will be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and west winds at 10–20 mph. The wind will increase to 35–45 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. The evening will have a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before shifting to the south at 5–10 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO