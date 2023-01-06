ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capcity.news

Obituaries: Lambert; Thomsen

Debra Gail Lambert: December 23, 1957 – December 29, 2022. Debra Gail Lambert, 65, of Cheyenne, passed on December 29, 2022 with her husband, daughters, son in law and grandchildren around her. She was born in Cody, WY on December 23, 1957, to Bill and Billie Ann Lucas. Debie...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Tortolito; Sawyer; Kline

Josephine Hernandez Tortolito: May 4, 1929 – January 2, 2023. Josephine Hernandez Tortolito, passed away on January 2, 2023. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on May 4, 1929, to Felix and Damiana Hernandez. She lived a very active life, that was centered around her love for her family. She was a very hard worker; especially as the head cook at the Coffee Cup. As a very feisty lady she also expressed her joy for life by cooking, embroidering, dancing and listening to Elvis Presley.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Hunt; Marion; Mooney

Julia Ann Hunt, 66, of Cheyenne, died on January 1, 2023 in Cheyenne. Julie was born in Garland, Texas, on June 8, 1956, where she grew up and lived most of her life. In 2014, she moved to Cheyenne Wyoming to be near her daughter and grandchildren. If you knew...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Snow may return to Cheyenne this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will see a possibility of snow later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 10, will be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and west winds at 10–20 mph. The wind will increase to 35–45 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. The evening will have a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before shifting to the south at 5–10 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

School District Mourns Loss of Student

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Registration opens for Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League is now open. Each team is guaranteed eight games, and all games will be played Monday through Thursday at the Youth Activity and Community Center, depending on the number of teams. Early registration is going...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Snow possible for Cheyenne before sun returns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Medicaid expansion supporters rally outside capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bearing colorful signs and bright neon shirts that read “Expand Wyoming Medicaid,” local health advocates and community members rallied in front of the capitol this afternoon during the state Legislature’s General Session. “We are here because we want legislators to pass Medicaid expansion,”...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have windy start to the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a sunny start to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 9, will be sunny with a high of 50 and west winds at 25–30 mph. The winds will decrease to 15–20 mph in the afternoon, but there is a possibility of gusts as high as 40 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 and west-southwest winds at 10 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

University of Wyoming’s Malene Pedersen named Conference Freshman of the Week for second time

LARAMIE, Wyo. — For the second time this season, University of Wyoming women’s basketball player Malene Pedersen has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Pedersen, who also took home the award Dec. 12, scored 19 points on efficient 7-of-9 shooting in Wyoming’s 78–69 win over New Mexico on Jan. 5. Pedersen was also 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the contest, and added three free throws and three rebounds.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/10/23–1/11/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

