Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Obituaries: Lambert; Thomsen
Debra Gail Lambert: December 23, 1957 – December 29, 2022. Debra Gail Lambert, 65, of Cheyenne, passed on December 29, 2022 with her husband, daughters, son in law and grandchildren around her. She was born in Cody, WY on December 23, 1957, to Bill and Billie Ann Lucas. Debie...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Tortolito; Sawyer; Kline
Josephine Hernandez Tortolito: May 4, 1929 – January 2, 2023. Josephine Hernandez Tortolito, passed away on January 2, 2023. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on May 4, 1929, to Felix and Damiana Hernandez. She lived a very active life, that was centered around her love for her family. She was a very hard worker; especially as the head cook at the Coffee Cup. As a very feisty lady she also expressed her joy for life by cooking, embroidering, dancing and listening to Elvis Presley.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hunt; Marion; Mooney
Julia Ann Hunt, 66, of Cheyenne, died on January 1, 2023 in Cheyenne. Julie was born in Garland, Texas, on June 8, 1956, where she grew up and lived most of her life. In 2014, she moved to Cheyenne Wyoming to be near her daughter and grandchildren. If you knew...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s 67th Legislative Session gets underway in Cheyenne on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 67th Wyoming State Legislature kicked off on Tuesday at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. The joint session with Governor Gordon’s state of the state address is today.
capcity.news
Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
capcity.news
Snow may return to Cheyenne this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will see a possibility of snow later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 10, will be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and west winds at 10–20 mph. The wind will increase to 35–45 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. The evening will have a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before shifting to the south at 5–10 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
School District Mourns Loss of Student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
capcity.news
Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
capcity.news
Registration opens for Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League is now open. Each team is guaranteed eight games, and all games will be played Monday through Thursday at the Youth Activity and Community Center, depending on the number of teams. Early registration is going...
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
capcity.news
Snow possible for Cheyenne before sun returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Medicaid expansion supporters rally outside capitol
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bearing colorful signs and bright neon shirts that read “Expand Wyoming Medicaid,” local health advocates and community members rallied in front of the capitol this afternoon during the state Legislature’s General Session. “We are here because we want legislators to pass Medicaid expansion,”...
capcity.news
Newly elected, reelected Laramie County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today at the State Capitol. The three new representatives are Rep. Daniel Singh for District 61, Rep. Tamara Trujillo for District 44 and Rep. Ben...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have windy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a sunny start to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 9, will be sunny with a high of 50 and west winds at 25–30 mph. The winds will decrease to 15–20 mph in the afternoon, but there is a possibility of gusts as high as 40 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 and west-southwest winds at 10 mph.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming’s Malene Pedersen named Conference Freshman of the Week for second time
LARAMIE, Wyo. — For the second time this season, University of Wyoming women’s basketball player Malene Pedersen has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Pedersen, who also took home the award Dec. 12, scored 19 points on efficient 7-of-9 shooting in Wyoming’s 78–69 win over New Mexico on Jan. 5. Pedersen was also 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the contest, and added three free throws and three rebounds.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/10/23–1/11/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Amazon Says It Told Cheyenne Postal Service Ahead Of Time About Huge Dump Of Packages
Amazon.com provided the U.S. Postal Service in Cheyenne with a forecast of how many packages were incoming this past weekend, a spokeswoman for the company has told Cowboy State Daily. Coupled with USPS staff shortages, an influx of packages forced the closure of three post offices in Cheyenne to the...
Comments / 0