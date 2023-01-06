Lakers Notebook: Austin Reaves’ lying eyes, finding the corners and Thomas Bryant cleaning the glass

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Jay Williams gets roasted for apparently campaigning for 1 job
ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams attracted some negative attention Wednesday after he seemed to pretty obviously campaign for one specific job in college basketball. Williams tweeted Wednesday that he always considered Georgetown basketball to be “a dream job.” The tweet came seemingly out of the blue, with no context to it. So people keep asking... The post Jay Williams gets roasted for apparently campaigning for 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker’s left knee ‘tendinitis’ and return timeline, explained
Lakers guard (or “wing,” as the team seems to consider him) Lonnie Walker IV has shown himself to be a real two-way contributor on the team and another shrewd off-season signing (perhaps only outshone by the incredible value of the Thomas Bryant contract). However, Walker has run into...
silverscreenandroll.com
Rumor Roundup: The latest on Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Myles Turner and Patrick Beverley
As the Lakers surge in the standings and the trade deadline approaches, the reports and rumors are coming thick and fast. Here’s the latest on the Lakers front. Some of the most positive news to come of the last week or so has been that Anthony Davis is working toward a return as he begins ramping things up. While there remains some cautiousness to his rehab, if things go well, his return could be soon.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Anthony Davis will start ramping up this week, attempt return in ‘a couple weeks’
Anthony Davis will reportedly begin his first substantial steps toward his return to the court for the Lakers this week. After suffering a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his navicular bone at the end of December, Davis will begin his ramp-up process this week with the hopes of returning to the court in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Top prospect Dailey chooses Oklahoma St.
Former IMG standout Eric Dailey, Jr. is one of the top prospects in the high school class of 2023. He had multiple Division I and pro opportunities, but he chose the program at OSU.
silverscreenandroll.com
FA/trade options for summer 2023
If the Lakers stand pat and just let the Russ deal expire they will have about 35 mil in cap space and three picks to trade (23', 27' and 29'). So here are their options:. 1) They should keep Reeves, who will have a 2 mil cap hold and they can resign him using early bird rights for starting salary of ~10 mil/year (maybe 3 years ~33 mil, similar to the THT deal) which sounds like a fair deal for both sides.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week
Following a trio of games in which he averaged 35 points on 54.8% shooting, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. James scored at least 25 points in all three games played and had both a 30-point and 40-point outing. James’ best showing of the...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James out vs. Nuggets with left ankle soreness
LeBron James will miss his ninth game of the season on Monday against the Nuggets in Denver due to left ankle soreness. James had originally been listed as probable with left ankle soreness, then was downgraded to questionable on Monday morning before being ruled out entirely before tip-off. The left...
silverscreenandroll.com
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Week of January 9th-13th
Welcome to the second iteration of Non-Lakers Games Discussion Thread. For the upcoming week, there is an excellent selection of games to watch on your own perusal. New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards at 7 PM ET. Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV and...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers are eligible for a hardship exception. Will they use it?
While the Lakers have been smacked hard by injuries in the last week, there is one silver lining that is likely to become relevant this week. Dating back to the start of last weekend, the Lakers saw Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, and Troy Brown Jr. join Anthony Davis for the last three games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers get crushed by Nuggets, 122-109
The Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak came to an end on Monday as they got beaten by the No. 1 team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, 122-109. With LeBron James ruled out, the Lakers were one too many rotation players short and never truly appeared to be in this game.
