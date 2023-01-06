Lakers Notebook: Austin Reaves’ lying eyes, finding the corners and Thomas Bryant cleaning the glass

As the Lakers surge in the standings and the trade deadline approaches, the reports and rumors are coming thick and fast. Here’s the latest on the Lakers front. Some of the most positive news to come of the last week or so has been that Anthony Davis is working toward a return as he begins ramping things up. While there remains some cautiousness to his rehab, if things go well, his return could be soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO