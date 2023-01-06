Read full article on original website
'Copenhagen Cowboy': Who Is That at the End of Episode 6?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is responsible for some of the most outrageous, disturbing, and divisive films of the past two decades; while films like Drive managed to break through with mainstream cinephiles that appreciated his craftsmanship, projects like Only God Forgives have been heralded by a more limited audience that claimed Refn’s indulgences were works of genius. While few would argue that Refn needs fewer restrictions when it comes to creative control, Netflix didn’t seem to give him any for his limited series Copenhagen Cowboy. The revenge noir is just as baffling as one might expect from Refn, particularly when it comes to a shocking cameo by Hideo Kojima in the final episode.
'The Last of Us': Gabriel Luna on Playing the Games and Bonding with Pedro Pascal
From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us explores what life is like after a viral outbreak has destroyed modern civilization. Taking place 20 years after it all started, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man who’s tormented by his own trauma, has taken a different path than his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who’s tried to hold onto his idealism as he hopes for the possibility of something more.
'The Bad Batch': The Clones Are Fighting an Undefeatable Enemy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1-2 of The Bad Batch.One of the biggest surprises that Star Wars fans experienced with The Clone Wars was the more well-rounded depiction of the clone troopers. While these identical clones of Jango Fett were denied any personality in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars showed an evolution of the individual characters and their respective personalities. The incredible voicework from Dee Bradley Baker helped distinguish these characters even further. However, we rarely saw what life was like for these men in the wake of Order 66 until The Bad Batch. In its season 2 premiere episodes “Spoils of Wars” and “Ruins of War,” The Bad Batch shows that the hardest battle is the one that no clones can truly win.
‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both
There are about fifteen minutes of fun buried deep in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, but the journey to get there is one that requires wading through a narrative slog that is largely devoid of any prevailing spark. Even though Gerard Butler and Mike Colter make for a solid duo who really try to give this film some life, almost everything else is working against them. All of their charisma and charm can’t overcome a story that, while boilerplate in the way an action film ought to get away with, only gets really bonkers just before the end. It is a climax that is straining to redeem much of what preceded it, but still ends up falling far short. If you are looking for a film that is willing to get big and loud, then you’ll best want to look elsewhere, as this one is one that is mostly spoken in an oddly restrained whisper. It all gets far too caught up in setup without letting loose for long enough to make a proper payoff.
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
Universal Is Bringing a New Year-Round Horror Attraction to Las Vegas
For many horror fans, Halloween and watching horror movies are a year-round affair. There’s no better feeling than turning down the lights after a long day at work and watching your favorite horror movies. Universal knows this as they have been the supplier of many of the genre’s best films. The famous scary studio has celebrated their rich history the past number of years with their amazing Universal Halloween Horror Nights attraction at both their Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando, Florida. The worst part about that attraction is that it’s only a seasonal Halloween event. However, now it’s been announced that Universal’s planning a year-round horror experience in the vein of Horror Nights in Las Vegas.
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
’The Last King of Scotland’s Post-Assassination Scene Brilliantly Showcases Paranoia
Forest Whitaker delivered a performance of a lifetime as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, exemplified by a nerve-shaking post-assassination scene that is a glorious cinematic representation of madness and paranoia. With exemplary camerawork, Kevin Macdonald frames the reality of the country's brutal massacres through the eyes of Amin's fictional personal physician, Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy). In its entirety, the picture is a wonderful exercise of subjectivity in film, with its dizzying cuts and quickfire transitions taking the viewers into the power-hungry leader's own shoes as he revels in his insecurity.
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
