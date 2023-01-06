Read full article on original website
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Misleading Movie Trailers That Should’ve Been Sued Over, From 'Rogue One' to 'King Kong'
A California judge ruled that movie studios can be sued for deceptive trailers. The plaintiffs were led to believe that the Universal Studios film Yesterday would feature the actress Ana de Armas, and it didn’t, despite her appearance in the trailer. The lawsuit is going ahead, setting a precedent that many moviegoers wish could be applied retroactively. How many times have we seen something cool in the trailer that didn’t show up in the film itself? Here are a few examples.
How to Watch 'Sick'
Coming off the heels of 2022, an absolutely sensational year for horror cinema, 2023 has some pretty big bladed gloves to fill if it hopes to compare to some of the last year's biggest hits like Barbarian and Smile. That being said, the new year is already a promising start for the horror genre, particularly with Blumhouse and James Wan's M3GAN having already become a viral sensation. Looking forward, there are some other huge projects set to release early in 2023, including Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, and Evil Dead Rise, just to name a few. There is also another horror project that's been flying under the radar yet has already garnered a positive response. That project is Sick, a cabin in the woods slasher film with a twist co-written by Scream (1996) writer Kevin Williamson (with Katelyn Crabb) and directed by John Hyams (Alone).
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Gets a 2023 Release Window [Exclusive]
While we still haven’t seen any images or a trailer for the White Men Can’t Jump remake, director Calmatic reveals the movie is coming out sometime this year. During a press junket for Calmatic’s House Party, Collider’s own Christina Radish asked about the highly-anticipated remake and got a clear update on the film’s development cycle.
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Ke Huy Quan Is “Open” to Revisiting ‘The Goonies’ in a Sequel
Ke Huy Quan has revealed he would be open to reprising his The Goonies character, Data. Whilst the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor could not confirm a second movie would be happening, he spoke about numerous scripts having been written for a possible sequel. During an interview at the...
From 'John Wick' to 'Ant-Man': The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, According to IMDb
As the new year is in full swing, the entertainment industry readies itself for releasing highly-anticipated films. Over the past few years, many studios have promised that new movies and new installments to famous franchises will be released in 2023. Whether it is a new Marvel movie, a new Greta...
10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes
Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
Jena Malone Is Haunted by Evil Nuns in 'Consecration' Trailer
Religious horror focuses on the theme of good versus evil, light versus dark, the virtuous versus the demonic. The new trailer for Consecration fully embodies that theme and the descent into a world of darkness. The trailer opens with a young woman, Grace, who finds out her brother has died....
The Best Anthology Films, From 'The French Dispatch' to 'Creepshow'
Binge-watching is not for everyone. Whether it’s an animated sitcom with a floating timeline or a serialized HBO drama, some of us don’t have the stamina for hours of stop-start, stop-start narratives. Film, be it 90 minutes or over three hours, offers a story or experience in one breath. But sometimes, you might want a happy medium – a collection of episodic pieces within a cinematic runtime. That’s where the anthology film comes in.
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Terrence Malick
Few filmmakers deal in heavier subject matter than Terrence Malick. He's delivered several stunning, powerful dramas, beginning with his debut Badlands, a re-imagining of Bonnie and Clyde. He followed it up with the Richard Gere-starring Days of Heaven, which has since become a classic, not least for its mesmerizing cinematography.
Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant Are Struggling Parents in 'Baby Ruby' Trailer
For some, parenthood is meant to be a joyous occasion, welcoming a new little member into the family. But for Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant, becoming a new parent is a little more horrifying in the official trailer for Baby Ruby. The horror-thriller follows two parents who get more than bargained for with the birth of their first child.
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Universal Is Bringing a New Year-Round Horror Attraction to Las Vegas
For many horror fans, Halloween and watching horror movies are a year-round affair. There’s no better feeling than turning down the lights after a long day at work and watching your favorite horror movies. Universal knows this as they have been the supplier of many of the genre’s best films. The famous scary studio has celebrated their rich history the past number of years with their amazing Universal Halloween Horror Nights attraction at both their Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando, Florida. The worst part about that attraction is that it’s only a seasonal Halloween event. However, now it’s been announced that Universal’s planning a year-round horror experience in the vein of Horror Nights in Las Vegas.
‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both
There are about fifteen minutes of fun buried deep in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, but the journey to get there is one that requires wading through a narrative slog that is largely devoid of any prevailing spark. Even though Gerard Butler and Mike Colter make for a solid duo who really try to give this film some life, almost everything else is working against them. All of their charisma and charm can’t overcome a story that, while boilerplate in the way an action film ought to get away with, only gets really bonkers just before the end. It is a climax that is straining to redeem much of what preceded it, but still ends up falling far short. If you are looking for a film that is willing to get big and loud, then you’ll best want to look elsewhere, as this one is one that is mostly spoken in an oddly restrained whisper. It all gets far too caught up in setup without letting loose for long enough to make a proper payoff.
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry's ‘Six Triple Eight’
Netflix has unveiled the main cast for Six Triple Eight, an upcoming war drama written and directed by Tyler Perry. Based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the upcoming movie tells the real story of the only all-Black, all-female World War 2 Battalion.
Gina Rodriguez's ‘Not Dead Yet’ Series Adds Rhea Perlman, Brittany Snow, and More
ABC's highly-anticipated workplace comedy series Not Dead Yet has announced new cast members during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour. The series follows a woman who starts to receive visits from ghosts, which ABC reveal will be played by a star-studded cast. Starring Gina Rodriguez as Nell...
'Velma' Trailer Gets the Mystery Inc. Gang Together at Last
Velma’s here and she’s telling the story her way in a trailer for the HBO Max adult-animated series just one day before its premiere. In it, we see the very beginnings of the group that will come to be known as Mystery Incorporated. The trailer drops us into the would-be-gang’s first mystery as they try to hunt down the person responsible for killing a classmate at their high school. Unfortunately for Velma (Mindy Kaling), she’s the prime suspect and will need all the help that she can get to take the heat off her. Already friends with Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson), audiences will watch as Velma sets out to complete the rest of the crew.
